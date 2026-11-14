Wolfgang Van Halen says his identity is shaped more by the personal choices he has made than by his parents’ influence, despite acknowledging their struggles affected him. He discussed this in an interview on Garza Podcast.

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Van Halen was asked about how his upbringing, including his parents’ divorce, has defined who he is as a person. He explained that while people often credit parents for shaping their children, his own development has been driven by decisions he has made himself.

“I think a lot of people like to credit my parents for the person I am, which I do agree to a certain point, but it’s like my dad struggled with stuff the entire time he was my dad,” Van Halen said. “And you know, my parents got divorced when I was in like fifth grade.”

“So like that early. I’d like to think that a lot of the person I I am is because of choices I’ve made and how I’ve chosen to. But that might be giving me too much credit. I don’t know.”

Van Halen also touched on broader questions about how people treat each other and what kind of world that creates. He expressed frustration with how social media amplifies misrepresentation and conflict.

“I don’t know. I just think if you just kind of treat people you want to be treated, uh I feel like if everybody followed that rule, shit might be a little better. But it’s not.”

He went on to explain how social media culture rewards outrage and false claims. “And especially with social media bringing that now it’s like the amount of times I have been like the amount of people out there who probably hate me for something that isn’t true. Like maybe just something taken out of context, you know? You’d be surprised at what you can take out of context to to and just plaster as like a headline or something and be like and just to misrepresent it on purpose because that’s what gets the shit going is getting uh hate interaction because that’s get that gets people arguing. It gets people commenting and that’s good apparently.”

The comments came as Van Halen discussed how personal responsibility and the choices people make define them more than their circumstances.

Van Halen has faced years of online criticism and false claims about his career and identity. He has been accused of nepotism by some social media users and regularly receives comparisons to his late father, Eddie Van Halen, along with comments suggesting he should cover Van Halen songs live. For more than a decade, he has dealt with wild conspiracy theories and hateful remarks from various corners of social media.

Van Halen’s family history shaped much of his early life. His parents, Valerie Bertinelli and Eddie Van Halen, separated in 2001 after a decade of marriage, then divorced in 2007. During the separation and divorce proceedings, Eddie’s struggles with addiction intensified, leaving young Wolfgang navigating an increasingly unstable home. As a teenager, Wolfgang eventually confronted his father about choosing between his family and his addiction.

Despite the weight of his family name, Van Halen has worked to establish himself as an artist in his own right. Since releasing his first Mammoth album in 2021, his music has stood apart from the legacy of Van Halen, the band that made his family famous. In interviews, he has spoken about wanting to be taken seriously as his own artist and musician separate from his family history, a goal he said he felt was beginning to happen.