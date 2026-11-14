Nuclear Assault announced the band has officially ended after more than 40 years, stating there will be no reunions, farewell tours, or new recordings. The announcement was posted on Facebook.

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The band said the decision to close permanently comes after four decades of performing across the world. The message made clear that this chapter is no longer open to any future activity.

“For more than 40 years, Nuclear Assault has been a part of the lives of metal fans around the world,” the band wrote. “From the early days of playing small clubs to performing on stages across the globe, we’ve had an incredible journey that few bands ever get to experience.”

“We’ve shared our music, our energy, and our passion with generations of fans, and we’re proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. But every journey eventually reaches its end, and for Nuclear Assault, that time has come.”

“We want to make it absolutely clear that Nuclear Assault has officially come to an end. There will be no reunions, no farewell tours, no future live performances, and no new studio recordings. This chapter of our lives is permanently closed.”

The band stressed that this choice does not lessen their history or their respect for everyone who made their career possible. “This decision does not diminish the incredible history we’ve shared or the appreciation we have for everyone who helped make it possible,” they said. “Quite the opposite. We look back on more than four decades of music, memories, and experiences with tremendous pride and gratitude.”

“To all the fans who bought our records, attended our concerts, wore our shirts, and supported us throughout the years, we cannot thank you enough. Your dedication helped take four guys with a passion for aggressive music from the clubs of New York City to stages around the world.”

The members added that their music will remain for fans to listen to. “Although Nuclear Assault will never take the stage together again, the music isn’t going anywhere. Our recordings, remastered releases, and videos will remain for longtime fans to enjoy and for future generations to discover.”

“Nuclear Assault’s story has been written. There are no more chapters to come, but the music and the legacy will live on. To every fan, in every country, who has ever been a part of this journey, we offer our deepest and most sincere thanks. Thank you for over 40 years of unwavering support. With respect and gratitude, Dan Lilker, John Connelly, Anthony Bramante, Glenn Evans.”

The announcement marks the permanent end of one of metal’s long-running bands. The farewell was signed by all four current members.

The band has a history of multiple breakups and reunions over its lifetime. Nuclear Assault was formed in New York City in 1984 when bassist Dan Lilker and guitarist and vocalist John Connelly decided to pursue a more aggressive style of music. The band broke up in 1995 but returned in 1997, then again from 2001 onwards. In 2002, the band reunited properly and released the studio album Third World Genocide in 2005.

The band performed live for decades across the world. Nuclear Assault made what was meant to be their final live appearance at UK Deathfest at London’s Electric Ballroom on September 3, 2022. Earlier in 2026, discussions had surfaced about a possible limited final show, though band members did not all speak with one voice on the matter.

This closure ends speculation about whether the band might perform or record again. The announcement shuts down reunion talk that had started to resurface in 2026. The decision marks the definitive end of a band that had become known for stopping and starting multiple times across its four decades of existence.