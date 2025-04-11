Weezer’s Scott Shriner’s Wife Involved In Officer-Involved Shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported an officer-involved shooting incident involving the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles. The incident unfolded after California Highway Patrol requested backup for a hit-and-run incident on the 134 Freeway, as documented on X (formerly Twitter).

“LAPD News: An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in the 1200 block of Eagle Vista Dr. A PIO is at scene,” the LAPD Public Information Office stated.

“On Tuesday around 3:30 pm California Highway Patrol (CHP) requested a backup after hit & run suspects fled a crash on the 134 Freeway. LAPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Eagle Vista Dr. One suspect was taken into custody by CHP,” the statement continued. “During the search, officers encountered a woman armed with a firearm in the backyard of a home. After repeated commands to drop the weapon were ignored, an OIS occurred. The woman, later confirmed to be a resident, was struck by gunfire & taken to the hospital for treatment.”

The incident has drawn attention to both the shooting circumstances and the individuals involved. Investigators have uncovered additional details about the case and its aftermath.

Legal Developments

ABC News reported that authorities booked Jillian Shriner on suspicion of attempted murder. Her bail was set at $1 million.

Law enforcement officials confirmed she had no connection to the initial hit-and-run investigation. The confrontation occurred during the police response to the separate freeway incident.

Background Information

SF Gate revealed that Jillian Shriner, writing under the name Jillian Lauren, achieved recognition as a New York Times bestselling author.

Her professional portfolio includes several published works and contributions to major publications. This established career stands in stark contrast to her current legal situation.

Investigation Status

The LAPD continues its active investigation into both the shooting and the original hit-and-run incident. California Highway Patrol has apprehended one suspect from the freeway crash. Two other suspects remain at large.

Law enforcement officials are collecting evidence and witness statements. The department will provide additional updates as the investigation continues.