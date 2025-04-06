Lzzy Hale Reflects On Brief Skid Row Stint, Explains Halestorm Focus

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale discussed her experience filling in for Erik Grönwall during several Skid Row shows in an interview with Cutter’s Rockcast. The temporary collaboration created unique concert experiences by bringing together two distinct fan bases during her tenure with the legendary rock band.

“It was great. I mean, I, you know,w it was like boot camp. I wanted to honor all the songs and make sure I’m hitting all the notes. So, I put myself through that,” Hale explained.

“And then, we got to the first gig, and we did four shows. And the amazing thing is that there were two distinct crowds. Like the people that came to the show, it was the die hard Skid Row fans, and then it was the Hailstorm girls, the Hailstorm fans,” she continued. “These young women that were coming in their Hailstorm shirts with their dads because it was became like a daddy – daughter date. It was so amazing.”

“I was on stage, and I had a realization. I realized that when I was a kid the only thing that I wanted to be was that dude dressed up like a girl in the in the Skid Row music video,” Hale shared. “I was living out my teenage fantasy. So it was really cool, and it was kind of bittersweet because we ended it. We all wanted to continue, but you know I’m not going to do two bands at once.”

Hale’s connection with Skid Row extends beyond these recent performances. Her career trajectory has been shaped by a rich history of musical influence and dedication to the craft.

Musical Influence And Early Career

Loudwire revealed that Skid Row served as a vital bridge between Hale’s love for 80s metal and nu-metal in the early 2000s. Their distinctive sound and style became essential elements that shaped her life mission as a musician.

This early influence later emerged in her approach to performing their songs. She worked diligently to honor their legacy while incorporating her own energy into the performances.

Future Collaborations

Metal Injection noted that Hale maintains openness to future Skid Row collaborations despite her Halestorm commitments.

She developed a natural chemistry with the band during her performances. Her stage presence particularly shone through memorable moments with guitarist Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo.

Performance Preparation

Louder Sound highlighted Hale’s innovative approach to perfecting her Skid Row performances. She employed unique rehearsal techniques, including singing on a trampoline and stationary bike to enhance her breath control.

These unconventional methods demonstrated her dedication to authenticity. Her commitment focused on honoring both the band’s legacy and meeting their fans’ expectations.