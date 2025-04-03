5 Must-Known Facts About Parkway Drive For Metalcore Fans

Parkway Drive has carved out a unique niche in the heavy music scene. The Australian metal powerhouse has evolved from metalcore roots to a more traditional heavy metal sound. According to Blabbermouth, the band was previously known almost exclusively for their metalcore style. Their journey has included significant sonic transformations, particularly evident in their deathcore-influenced album ‘Deep Blue.’

Parkway Drive has documented their journey in two films, including the platinum-selling ‘Parkway Drive: The DVD’ and 2020’s ‘Viva the Underdogs.’ They have heavily influenced metalcore with albums like ‘Deep Blue’ and ‘Atlas,’ while ‘Ire’ and ‘Reverence’ pushed the genre’s limits.

Known for their powerful live shows, they’ve played major festivals and toured with top metal bands. Their 2024 Australian tour marked their biggest headlining run yet.

1. The Story Behind Their Name

The name Parkway Drive originated from the street where drummer Ben Gordon’s family home served as their practice space. This location has transformed into an unexpected tourist attraction. Fans make pilgrimages to capture photos with the street sign, creating the Australian metalhead’s equivalent to the iconic Abbey Road crossing.

2. Dedication Through Adversity

Guitarist Luke Kilpatrick demonstrated the band’s commitment to their craft by performing an entire international tour from a wheelchair. He broke his leg in a surfing accident just before the tour. Kilpatrick turned this potential setback into one of his favorite touring experiences. He noted that he could ‘sit and shred’ through the performances.

3. Extreme Sports Metal

Vocalist Winston McCall playfully coined their unofficial genre label ‘extreme sports metal’ in a Moshcam documentary. The band fully embraced this identity in their ‘Vice Grips’ music video. Each member underwent proper skydiving training to perform their own stunts over California. They refused to use doubles for the spectacular aerial footage.

4. Genre Evolution

The band’s musical journey shows deliberate evolution from their early metalcore foundations. Their sound incorporated deathcore elements, particularly evident in their “Deep Blue” era. They later transitioned toward a more traditional heavy metal approach in recent years.

5. From Merch To Bass

Current bassist Jia ‘Pie’ O’Connor’s story stands as one of the most remarkable in the band’s history. He started as the band’s merchandise vendor and longtime friend. O’Connor stepped up to fill a sudden vacancy on bass. He had just three days to learn the entire setlist before performing at sold-out shows across the UK and Europe.