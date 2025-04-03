News

Perry Farrell Admits Performing Under The Influence Was A Mistake

People Magazine published new revelations from Jane’s Addiction members Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro. Their details about performing under the influence appear in the newly released book ‘Lollapalooza: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock’s Wildest Festival.’

“I thought we were off the stage. I didn’t know that we were on the stage. Were we? I don’t feel good about that at all. That was a stupid thing to do and I really regret it,” Farrell admitted.

“I was really wanting to get clean, but it was really hard on that tour,” Navarro shared. “I had gotten too high on heroin and couldn’t really get up. So then I was given cocaine. I took a handful of pills and drank a bunch. By the time I got onstage, I didn’t know which way was up.”

These revelations offer new insights into the early days of this influential festival.

The Birth Of Lollapalooza

Rhino documented the launch of the inaugural Lollapalooza festival on July 18, 1991. The event took place at a dusty amphitheater in Phoenix. The groundbreaking lineup featured Jane’s Addiction, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Nine Inch Nails, Living Colour, and several other pioneering acts.

Jane’s Addiction originally planned the festival as their farewell tour. It evolved into a traveling showcase that transformed the alternative music scene.

Behind-The-Stage Tensions

The band’s substance abuse issues created several dramatic incidents during the tour. Jane’s Addiction archives highlighted the notorious Phoenix show. An onstage altercation erupted between the heavily intoxicated Navarro and Farrell.

The band completed approximately 25 more shows on the tour. Tension between members remained evident throughout their performances.

Legacy And Evolution

Early challenges did not stop the festival’s transformation into a cultural phenomenon. Esquire noted Lollapalooza’s evolution from its turbulent beginnings. The festival now operates as a prestigious annual event in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The festival’s founding members demonstrated remarkable resilience through their transformation. Both Farrell and Navarro have embraced transparency about their past struggles. Their journey toward sobriety parallels the festival’s own evolution.

