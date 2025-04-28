Ghost’s Tobias Forge Reveals Early Career Misconceptions From Metallica

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge shared his early career perspectives in an interview with Qobuz. The interview highlighted how Metallica’s 1992 documentary films influenced his understanding of the music industry.

“Metallica was a huge band for me. And that is when they obviously became this huge band for everyone,” Forge said. “It felt like they were omnipresent, became this huge band for everyone.”

“The videos that came out, ‘A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica’ 1 and 2, came out a year after. And I got them for Christmas 1992. And I’ve seen those films 200 times each,” he continued. “Little did I know that it was like a crazy expensive record on a band that had all the support in the world and all the momentum in the world.”

“That’s how you make a record. That’s how you break it, basically. That’s where you start. That’s the starting point,” Forge explained, reflecting on his misconceptions. “And then in the second part, that’s how they tour. For me, that was like, ‘That’s how you tour!’ That’s how you tour a record. 300 shows. On that level!”

Forge’s journey with Ghost would take a distinctly different path from Metallica’s blueprint, despite his early misconceptions about success in the music industry.

Ghost’s Rapid Rise

Ghost released their debut single ‘Elizabeth’ in June 2010, as documented by Miss Mephistopheles. Their first album ‘Opus Eponymous’ followed in October of the same year, quickly climbing the Swedish music charts.

The band’s debut success demonstrated the evolving nature of recognition in the modern music industry. This path differed significantly from the extensive touring model Forge had observed in Metallica’s documentaries.

The Power Of Mystery

That Music Magazine noted Ghost’s unique approach to building their fanbase. The band chose anonymity through pseudonyms and masks instead of following Metallica’s high-visibility model.

This strategic embrace of mystery became central to Ghost’s appeal. The approach allowed them to emphasize their theatrical presentation without individual personalities overshadowing their music.

Evolution Of Success

Impericon highlighted how Ghost’s unconventional approach proved effective in the modern era. Social media and streaming platforms created new pathways to recognition for emerging artists.

Forge ultimately carved his own route to success. His journey departed from the traditional industry model he once believed was the only path forward.