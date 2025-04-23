Dana Dentata: Who Is Falling In Reverse Singer Ronnie Radke’s New Girlfriend

Social media posts and fan discussions have revealed a new relationship between Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke and Canadian artist Dana Dentata. This development comes after his previous relationship with wrestler Saraya Bevis ended in late 2024.

Radke’s Relationship History

The Falling In Reverse vocalist’s personal life has included several significant relationships. Alternative Press reports that Radke was previously engaged to model Crissy Henderson. They share a daughter together. Their relationship ended in 2013 due to infidelity issues. Radke later entered a relationship with wrestler Saraya Bevis in late 2018. TMZ confirmed their relationship ended in late 2024.

Dana Dentata’s Artistic Journey

Dana Wright performs under the name Dana Dentata and brings a unique artistic background to this relationship. Highsnobiety details her transition from fronting a metal band to becoming a distinctive voice in the music industry. Her 2021 debut album ‘Pantychrist’ demonstrates her ability to merge shock rock with horrorcore elements. This combination has established her unique artistic identity.

Professional Recognition

Ladygunn notes that Dentata’s artistic credibility received a significant boost in 2018. Influential figures like Kanye West and Marilyn Manson endorsed her work. She has toured with prominent acts including Korn and Evanescence. These experiences showcase her versatility and acceptance within diverse musical circles.

The relationship represents a convergence of two distinct personalities in the alternative music scene. Both artists have established histories of breaking conventional boundaries in their respective careers.

Groundbreaking Career Milestones

Biographical sources confirm Dentata achieved a significant milestone in 2020. She became the first female solo artist signed to Roadrunner Records. This historic signing marked a new chapter in her career and the label’s legacy in the metal and alternative music scene.

Her path to success began unconventionally. She first fronted an all-female punk metal band called Dentata. The band’s name drew inspiration from provocative mythological themes.

Artistic Evolution And Themes

Office Magazine emphasizes that Dentata’s artistic expression goes beyond musical performance. Her work addresses themes of survival, empowerment, and personal transformation. These elements reflect her own experiences and evolution as an artist.

Her music serves as a platform for addressing serious social issues. Louder Sound highlights her incorporation of themes about surviving sexual violence and women’s empowerment. This commitment to authentic expression and advocacy has established her as a unique voice in contemporary alternative music.