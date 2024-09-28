Alicia Taylor Sets The Record Straight On Corey And Tortilla Man’s Relationship

Corey Taylor’s wife, Alicia, addressed on X the claims that Corey and Tortilla Man don’t get along.

“So weird ppl asking abt Corey and Tortilla not liking each other? He’s one of our faves in the entire camp!” Alicia said. “They don’t text a ton while at home, but that doesn’t mean anything. He comes to CB and CT’s solo shows and he and I message time to time to say hello. He’s a good one.”

A fan commented, “No disrespect. Just out of curiosity; why doesn’t Corey address any of these issues that have been surfacing lately? It’s always you airing it all out.”

Alicia responded, “1. He doesn’t have social media 2. If lots of people come to me asking something and it’s destructive regarding my husband and untrue, I’m gonna stick up for him.”

In March 2019, Slipknot’s percussionist Chris Fehn left the band after suing them. Pfaff was brought in to replace him and joined just before filming the ‘Unsainted’ music video. Fans gave him the nickname ‘Tortilla Man’ because of his mask.

His identity was revealed in March 2022. Pfaff started as a touring member and became a full-time member when they recorded their seventh album, ‘The End, So Far.’

“You’ve got to wear the tortilla on your face first of all, and the audience has to figure out who you are,” Taylor said when asked what the musician needed to do to be an official member of Slipknot. “Tortilla face. He’s doing great. He’s a great dude and is killing it, man. It’s kind of cool. It’s brought this whole new energy to everybody as well. So it’s a lot of fun to watch him.”

“You have to be careful of the new guy – new guy gets crazy. He almost got docked some money because he almost broke Jay Weinberg’s drums the other night,” Corey also told Rock Antenne about Tortilla Man in 2022.

The musician noted, “He’s the fly in the ointment, he’s the pube in the Coke. Every time I turn around, he’s doing something weird, so I started chasing him just to make sure I’m keeping track of his habits.”

Slipknot’s next performance is scheduled for the Aftershock Festival on October 11. The band will also be touring South America later in October.

