Skillet Frontman Reflects On Chester Bennington’s Legacy And Linkin Park’s New Singer

In a new interview with Chuck Shute, Skillet frontman John Cooper shared his views on Linkin Park’s decision to bring in a new singer.

“I will be honest and say I don’t really have an opinion,” the rocker said. “Probably the reason is because Linkin Park is one of my favorite bands of all time. ‘Hybrid Theory’ is in my top 10 favorite rock albums ever, probably top seven, and I thought it was genius.”

“This might sound silly to people, I never met Chester so we weren’t friends. I never met him. As dumb as it sounds, I always thought me and Chester are going to eventually be good friends because we have so much of the same influences and fan base, we sing about the same things. I think me and him are cut from the same cloth. I just thought we’re gonna be buddies. I’m still not over his death, it still grieves me to this day.”

“I’m just being honest with you, I don’t care who they got for their lead singer. I’m not ready to move on yet but I am happy for them that they are they’re doing something new and they’re trying something new and I think that’s cool. I think trying something out of the box could be a really good thing,” Cooper added.

Since joining the band, Emily Armstrong has faced backlash from fans, as well as criticism from Chester’s mother and son. However, other rockers have supported the decision.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, go do that, dude. People want to hear this [music],’ Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix said. “It’s awesome that their music can be celebrated. I know people are polarized about this, but I see it like when Stone Temple Pilots lost [singer] Scott Weiland.”

“Who stepped in? Chester Bennington. He carried that flag for rock and roll. It makes sense for someone to step in for him and bring that message to the people because it’s a hopeful message,” he added.

KISS rocker Gene Simmons also weighed in. “I listened. I saw some videos. The new female singer sounds great and fits the band. Good luck to them,” Simmons told Forbes. “Life is short. Go out there and enjoy it. Linkin Park has fans who want to hear the songs. Why not? Many bands tour with few or no original members. People want to hear those songs.”

Emily Armstrong had her first performance with the band three weeks ago in a live-streamed private show. She received mixed reviews from fans, but also positive feedback from rockers and even from Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington.

Linkin Park recently released a new song called ‘Heavy Is The Crown,’ and fans believe it resembles the band’s earlier sound.