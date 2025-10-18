Anthony Kiedis Shares the Truth About the Band’s Short-Lived Dave Navarro Era

Anthony Kiedis recently reflected on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ time working with guitarist Dave Navarro. In an interview with SiriusXM, he discussed why that era of the band ultimately didn’t work out and how they navigated the aftermath of John Frusciante’s departure.

The frontman described the experience of finding a new guitarist during such a pivotal time. “Dave Navarro, you know, was an interesting time for the Red Hot Chili Pepper,” Kiedis said. “We were very grateful that we found him because John (Frusciante) left, which was an absolute shattering, you know, breakup of all breakups. And then we gave it our best to try to, you know, find somebody that we could make music with. It was never going to be like it was with John. So, we had kind of we weren’t aiming for that.”

Kiedis likened the adjustment to navigating a new relationship, explaining how the band adapted to a different creative energy. “We decided to go for somebody kind of from our circle… and Dave showed up,” he continued. “He was in a pretty good way at that point in time. It was interesting to find a way to make music with another person, kind of like getting a divorce and getting a new girlfriend — like, how’s this going to work?”

Despite the obstacles, Kiedis acknowledged that their collaboration yielded some standout music, particularly one song that remains a staple in their live shows.

“We did write some special songs with Dave, and I think ‘Aeroplane’ was one of the best songs we wrote with him,” he said. “It was unusual. Usually if somebody leaves the band, we kind of leave those songs in the past as well. But with Aeroplane, we’re like, this one stays.”

The Navarro period stands out as a distinctive chapter in the band’s journey, defined by both creative experimentation and personal turmoil that eventually led to its conclusion.

According to Wikipedia, John Frusciante left the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1992 after the massive success of Blood Sugar Sex Magik, citing discomfort with fame and the band’s evolving direction. Navarro joined in 1993 and contributed to the album One Hot Minute, released in 1995.

The record marked a sharp stylistic shift for the band, blending heavy metal and psychedelic influences rather than their trademark funk sound. Though critics were divided, the album achieved commercial success, selling over two million copies in the U.S. and reaching double platinum status.

Navarro’s time with the band ended on April 3, 1998. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that creative and personal differences drove the split. His heavier, metal-oriented playing style didn’t fully mesh with the band’s groove-driven approach, and both Navarro and Kiedis struggled with drug addiction during this period, heightening internal strain.

Frusciante’s return later that year ushered in a renewed era of creativity, leading to landmark albums like Californication (1999), By the Way (2002), and Stadium Arcadium (2006). He has since left and rejoined multiple times, most recently returning to the band in 2019.