Shemane Nugent Urges Christians to Rethink Halloween

Shemane Nugent, wife of musician Ted Nugent, recently shared her perspective on Halloween, encouraging Christians to rethink participating in the holiday. Posting her remarks on Instagram, Nugent explained that her outlook on Halloween has evolved over time, particularly after learning about its deeper spiritual meaning in witchcraft communities.

“I’m probably not gonna win followers with this video. But if you’re not gonna celebrate Halloween either, you’re gonna like what I have to say,” she said. “I want to share some of the reasons why I’m not celebrating Halloween, and I used to. Full disclosure, I used to and I’ve taken my son to trick and treating. But my eyes have been opened, so to speak.”

She went on to describe how researching the origins and spiritual aspects of the holiday changed her understanding.

“I really understand, especially in the past few years, my discernment is elevated. And I’ve been doing a deep dive into spiritual warfare. And this is the day for spiritual warfare, October 31st,” she continued. “October 31st, the world calls it fun, and let’s just dress up and dress up our kids as devils and witches. And look at the money that’s been spent on decorations. And look at those decorations. Skeletons, evil spirits, darkness, and things like that.”

Nugent also referred to comments by John Ramirez about the way witchcraft practitioners view Halloween.

“In witchcraft, Halloween isn’t just a make-believe; it’s when the enemy is actually trying to harvest your soul. And that’s when that they believe that they have the authority to cast spells and to reach you, your loved ones, your ancestors, and strengthen the connection between the living and the dead,” she stated. “You might not think it’s a big deal. Look at what you’re decorating your homes with. Death, right? People think it’s harmless. But meanwhile, these witches and warlocks are dedicating this whole night to Satan.”

She concluded by reflecting on her previous participation in Halloween festivities while emphasizing her change of heart. “So, witches call it their ‘Holly Night.’ And they say that’s when their power is strongest to reach, especially the believers. And again, I’ve done this in the past. I’ve celebrated it. No more. My eyes are open,” she said. Her remarks have since prompted conversation among followers about the spiritual dimensions of Halloween.

Ted Nugent and Shemane Deziel married on January 21, 1989. According to IMDB, Shemane is a multifaceted media personality, best-selling author, and advocate for health, faith, and freedom. Her works include “Married to a Rock Star” and “Abundantly Well,” and she hosts the podcast “Faith & Freedom.” The couple shares one son, Theodore Tobias Nugent, known as Todd Nugent.

Together, Ted and Shemane actively promote their shared beliefs and values. They founded the Ted Nugent Kamp for Kids in 1989 to introduce children to the outdoors and conservation. They also organize hunts for sick and terminally ill children through groups like Hunt of a Lifetime and Hunt for a Cure. Their ongoing efforts reflect their dedication to family, faith, and preserving traditional American values.