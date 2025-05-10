News

Lee Malia Says Bring Me The Horizon Don’t Hate Metal

Photo Credit: Andertons Music Co/YouTube

Bring Me The Horizon guitarist Lee Malia has addressed fan speculation about the band’s relationship with metal music in a recent interview with Guitar.com. Fans have expressed concerns about the band’s apparent departure from their metal roots.

“I don’t know, I get why people think that… but no one hates metal in the band!” Malia stated. “They all still like it. Me and Mat are still going to watch Metallica. Everyone still appreciates metal, it’s just they also have different interests.”

Recent discussions have focused on the band’s evolving musical direction. This evolution highlights a complex journey that has shaped the band’s identity while preserving their metal connections.

Metal Origins And Early Influences

Photo Credit: Bring Me the Horizon/Instagram

Research from Impericon revealed that Bring Me The Horizon’s early sound emerged from melodic American metalcore. Bands like Poison the Well and Every Time I Die provided primary inspiration for their initial direction. Malia developed his musical foundation by performing in a Metallica tribute band before joining BMTH.

These early metal influences established the band’s reputation in the scene. This foundation created a strong platform for their subsequent musical evolution.

Musical Evolution And Transformation

Photo Credit: Bring Me the Horizon/Instagram

The Tenafly Echo documented a pivotal moment in 2017. The release of their compilation album ‘2004-2013’ marked the end of the band’s pure metal era.

This transition opened new creative pathways for the band. They began exploring diverse musical territories while maintaining their respect for metal roots. Their evolution showcases their commitment to artistic growth without abandoning their heritage.

Contemporary Perspective

Photo Credit: BBC Radio1/YouTube

Coverage from Simply Stick highlighted the band’s progression as a natural evolution rather than a rejection of metal. Their current sound demonstrates their ability to incorporate various musical elements while honoring their metal background.

Malia’s recent statements reinforce this balanced approach. The band continues to bridge different musical worlds while maintaining their artistic integrity.

