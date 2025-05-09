News

Behemoth’s Nergal Criticizes Modern Black Metal Scene’s Accessibility

Behemoth frontman Nergal criticized the current state of black metal in a recent interview with Metal Injection. He focused on the oversaturated market of copycat bands and the genre’s increased accessibility.

“I have a radar. I sense bullsh*t. I sense things that are not legit, that are fake, and that are just repetitive and copycats,” Nergal said. “And I’ve always been very public about it which obviously I get hate for it. But I couldn’t care less. I’m too old to care about people’s opinions.”

“It’s too much of everything. People don’t have to struggle anymore,” he continued. “Basically, anyone who can afford to buy a laptop and a guitar, it can replicate that music. And they’re going to say they created something. To me, that’s just replicas.”

“It makes us spoiled. It makes us too relaxed and too comfortable,” he added. “Any kid can wake up any day today and go like, ‘Okay, I like these guys. I’m going to start a black metal band.’ And of course, they’re going to put f*cking hoods and masks on them, which already should be illegal.”

Nergal’s criticism stems from his extensive experience in the black metal scene. His perspective illuminates the changing landscape of extreme metal in the digital age.

Norwegian Black Metal Influence

Past interviews revealed Nergal’s deep appreciation for Norwegian Black Metal’s impact on Behemoth’s musical evolution. The Norwegian scene shaped Behemoth’s development and reflects Nergal’s respect for black metal’s original rebellious spirit.

His connection to black metal’s roots strengthens his criticism of the genre’s modern direction. Nergal witnessed the scene’s evolution firsthand from its foundation to the present.

Artistic Evolution

Kerrang documented how Nergal consistently pushed Behemoth’s artistic boundaries. The band incorporated various genre elements to maintain their distinctive presence in the metal scene.

Their album ‘I Loved You At Your Darkest’ demonstrates this innovative approach. The record combines extreme metal with rock elements while preserving the band’s authentic character.

