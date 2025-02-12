Bret Michaels’ Message To Vince Neil After Plane Crash

After Vince Neil’s private jet crashed at Scottsdale Airport, Bret Michaels of Poison shared his condolences and relief that Neil was not on board.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences to the pilot that just passed away in Scottsdale Airpark and the other pilot who was injured, as well as my thoughts and prayers to our family friend Rain, her friends, and all those that were injured in the tragic landing,” Michaels wrote on Instagram.

He added that he was relieved to hear Neil was not aboard the plane at the time of the crash. “I was relieved to hear that my friend Vince Neil was not on board at the time of the incident… I often fly out from this Scottsdale Airpark location and my heartfelt sympathy goes out to all involved!”

Neil’s Plane Crash and Aftermath

Neil’s plane collided with a parked aircraft at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, killing the pilot and injuring three others, including Neil’s girlfriend, Rain, who broke five ribs.

Mötley Crüe confirmed the incident, revealing that Neil was not on the plane. “Earlier today, a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ. The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane. Vince’s girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life-threatening.”

They added that they would soon announce a way to support the family of the deceased pilot. “While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries. Motley Crüe will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot – stand by for an announcement very soon.”

The crash occurred due to a landing gear failure, with Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky confirming one fatality. The band shared gratitude for the first responders involved.