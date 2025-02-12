Who Got Eddie Van Halen’s Fortune? The Fate of His Multi-Million Dollar Estate

Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. The disease returned and spread to his throat in 2019 although he had been declared clean of it in 2002. Following long treatment period, the guitarist fell victim to it, leaving behind a fortune earned from his long career with Van Halen, which included classics such as a self-titled trilogy, ‘1984,’ and ‘5150.’

Eddie’s Net Worth

At the time of his death, Eddie’s net worth was estimated to be around $100 million. His musical journey began in 1972, when he co-founded Van Halen with his brother Alex, who played drums. The band’s breakthrough came in 1978 with the release of ‘Van Halen,’ which featured the smash hit ‘Runnin’ With the Devil.’

Throughout the 1980s and beyond, Eddie’s name became synonymous with not just Van Halen’s success but also groundbreaking guitar techniques. With over 80 million albums sold worldwide, his influence stretched far beyond the stage. He even built 5150 Studios near his Los Angeles home, a creative hub that became central to the band’s recording process and served as the birthplace for some of Eddie’s most notable work.

Who Got The Inheritance?

When it came to the distribution of his estate, the bulk of it went to his son, Wolfgang Van Halen. Wolfgang had already started carving out his own musical career, debuting with his band Mammoth WVH in 2021. His close bond with Eddie was undeniable, especially in the later years of Eddie’s life.

Alongside Wolfgang, Eddie’s second wife, Janie Liszewski, received part of the inheritance. The two married in 2009, and Janie remained by Eddie’s side throughout his battle with cancer. His first wife, Valerie Bertinelli, whom he divorced in 2007, has been mentioned in relation to the estate, but there were no official reports confirming that she received any portion.

In a notable act of philanthropy, Eddie also directed some of his wealth to charity. Specifically, 25% of his estate was donated to the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, providing musical instruments to students in need.

How The Estate Is Managed

Wolfgang has been clear about his intentions to protect his father’s legacy in his own way. Although he controls much of Eddie’s estate, including the rights to his likeness and intellectual property, the singer has repeatedly stated that he has no desire to perform Van Halen’s songs or attempt to relive his father’s career.

Wolfgang also chose not to release unreleased material from Van Halen, explaining, “The stuff that’s there is the stuff that fell by the wayside, which, sure, people would probably find worth in it. But without dad here, it feels unfair to make that assumption that anything should be… like that’s a decision that can’t be taken lightly.”

However, a posthumous release from Eddie did see the light of day, thanks to Alex Van Halen. The drummer, for the release of his new autobiography, shared a song he and his brother had written together. It was titled ‘Unfinished.’