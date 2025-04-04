News

Bret Michaels Responds To Nikki Sixx’s Past Comments About Poison

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Steve-O's Wild Ride! - Podcast/YouTube - Sixx Sense/YouTube

Bret Michaels, Poison’s frontman, shared his thoughts about Nikki Sixx’s previous remarks during an appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! Podcast. The conversation focused on the dynamic between Poison and Mötley Crüe throughout their Stadium Tour collaboration.

“What’s weird is… here’s another thing with Nikki, same thing, you know we’ve been out with Mötley Crüe a thousand times. Me and Nikki always hanging we back in the day. I’m a big Harley guy. We go and ride. Couldn’t be a nicer guy,” Michaels said.

“Again I didn’t read what Nikki said, and I’ve had a couple people bring it up, but then when I see him he’s the most inviting,” he continued. “There’s also part of it, I’m guessing I want to say this, there’s a part of it of a little bit of putting on a bada** demeanor. But underneath it, nothing but nice.”

“When I see him backstage it’s like, ‘How you doing? Great to see you.’ And if he said something bad, I don’t got nothing bad to say back I wish I could counter with something. But he’s a nice guy,” Michaels added.

These recent comments illuminate the complex relationship between two rock’s prominent figures. Their history spans decades of both public tension and private friendship.

Historical Feud And Reconciliation

Photo Credit: Q with Tom Power/YouTube

Research by Grunge revealed the evolving dynamic between Poison and Mötley Crüe. Sixx initially made negative comments about Poison. He later offered an apology to Michaels.

The musicians’ reconciliation proved their ability to overcome public disagreements. This resolution created opportunities for future collaborations that enhanced both bands’ legacies.

The Stadium Tour Collaboration

Photo Credit: Poison/Instagram

Consequence documented the Stadium Tour as a pivotal moment in their relationship. The tour united Poison, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett for an unprecedented arena experience.

Both bands delivered memorable performances for their fans. The tour’s success demonstrated how professional respect could transcend past conflicts.

Unexpected Joint Appearance

Photo Credit: Poison/Instagram

Metal Injection covered an unexpected collaboration between Michaels and Sixx on Dr. Phil. The rock stars joined forces to address a serious fan-related issue.

Their unified effort to expose a catfishing scam targeting their fans revealed a deeper connection. This collaboration showed their relationship extended beyond professional courtesy.

