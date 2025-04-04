Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess Reveals Never Hearing AC/DC’s Thunderstruck

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess revealed an unexpected detail during a recent interview with Pianote. The accomplished musician admitted to being unfamiliar with one of rock music’s most iconic songs.

“Not sure I do,” Rudess responded when asked if he knew the song ‘Thunderstruck.’ “No, never,” he added when pressed further about whether he had heard the track.

Fans reacted playfully in the comments section. One viewer joked, “This Jordan must be from a parallel universe where they don’t have AC/DC.”

This revelation might surprise many rock fans. However, Rudess’s musical background and current interests provide context for his musical perspective.

Classical Foundation

Documentation from Last.fm revealed Rudess’s early musical journey at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music. His classical training there shaped his fundamental musical influences.

His primary inspirations emerged from progressive rock keyboardists like Keith Emerson, Tony Banks, and Rick Wakeman. This foundation established a musical path distinctly different from AC/DC’s straightforward rock approach.

Technological Innovation

Blabbermouth highlighted Rudess’s active exploration of music and technology intersections. His focus has particularly centered on artificial intelligence developments.

His role as a Lightricks ambassador demonstrates his commitment to technological innovation. He consistently prioritizes future musical possibilities over traditional rock classics.

Progressive Metal Legacy

Coverage from Metal Storm documented Rudess’s emergence as a pioneering figure in progressive metal. His complex compositions and innovative keyboard techniques have defined his musical identity.

His career focuses on pushing musical boundaries and exploring new sonic territories. This dedication to innovation helps explain his unfamiliarity with certain classic rock staples.