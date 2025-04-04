News

Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess Reveals Never Hearing AC/DC’s Thunderstruck

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Pianote/YouTube - AC/DC/Instagram

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess revealed an unexpected detail during a recent interview with Pianote. The accomplished musician admitted to being unfamiliar with one of rock music’s most iconic songs.

“Not sure I do,” Rudess responded when asked if he knew the song ‘Thunderstruck.’ “No, never,” he added when pressed further about whether he had heard the track.

Fans reacted playfully in the comments section. One viewer joked, “This Jordan must be from a parallel universe where they don’t have AC/DC.”

This revelation might surprise many rock fans. However, Rudess’s musical background and current interests provide context for his musical perspective.

Classical Foundation

Photo Credit: RenderEdgeMedia/YouTube

Documentation from Last.fm revealed Rudess’s early musical journey at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music. His classical training there shaped his fundamental musical influences.

His primary inspirations emerged from progressive rock keyboardists like Keith Emerson, Tony Banks, and Rick Wakeman. This foundation established a musical path distinctly different from AC/DC’s straightforward rock approach.

Technological Innovation

Photo Credit: Jordan Rudess/Instagram

Blabbermouth highlighted Rudess’s active exploration of music and technology intersections. His focus has particularly centered on artificial intelligence developments.

His role as a Lightricks ambassador demonstrates his commitment to technological innovation. He consistently prioritizes future musical possibilities over traditional rock classics.

Progressive Metal Legacy

Photo Credit: Loudwire/YouTube

Coverage from Metal Storm documented Rudess’s emergence as a pioneering figure in progressive metal. His complex compositions and innovative keyboard techniques have defined his musical identity.

His career focuses on pushing musical boundaries and exploring new sonic territories. This dedication to innovation helps explain his unfamiliarity with certain classic rock staples.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Bret Michaels Responds To Nikki Sixx’s Past Comments About Poison
Next Article Nathan Howsmon Davis: Who Is Korn Singer Jonathan Davis’ Son And EDM Artist

Trending

Godsmack Confirms Departure Of Long-Time Members Shannon Larkin And Tony Rombola

Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola have officially left Godsmack after decades of service. Larkin revealed

Ronnie Radke Accuses Chris Motionless Of Musical Imitation

Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke called out Motionless In White vocalist Chris Motionless in

Sharon Osbourne Open To Black Sabbath Avatar Show Following ABBA Success

Sharon Osbourne discussed the possibility of a Black Sabbath hologram show in a recent interview

Shinedown’s Brent Smith Confirms New Album Coming In 2025

Brent Smith, Shinedown's frontman, has addressed fan inquiries about the band's upcoming album on Instagram.

Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Names Metallica’s ‘Lulu’ As His Preferred Album

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne revealed his favorite Metallica album in a recent interview with Loudwire.

Lost your password?