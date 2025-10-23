Bruce Dickinson Admits One Record Made Him Dream of Joining His Heroes

Bruce Dickinson recently expressed his deep admiration for Deep Purple, revealing his longtime wish to be part of the legendary rock band in a post shared by National Album Day.

The Iron Maiden frontman reflected on how deeply the band’s live album influenced his musical journey. “‘Made in Japan’ was probably the second Deep Purple record that I listened to after ‘Made in Rock’, and it changed my life… it blew me away! I wanted to be everybody in that band… everybody,” Dickinson said.

He went on to describe his youthful obsession with the group’s music and how it shaped his passion for rock. “I blew up the speakers on my parents’ stereogram playing that record. I knew every note on it. I actually used to jump around on sofas with a shitty guitar trying to be Ritchie Blackmore and doing what I imagined he did onstage,” he recalled.

Dickinson also praised the album’s timeless power and shared a personal connection to its production. “What a revelation. I think it is the greatest live album — the greatest rock live album ever made and still is! I also had the privilege to work with Martin Birch, who told me all the stories about how it got made … but that’s another story!” he added.

Throughout his career, Dickinson has consistently paid tribute to Deep Purple’s Made in Japan, calling it a defining influence on his growth as a vocalist and performer. Loudwire noted that he has often named Made in Japan as his all-time favorite live album, crediting it with inspiring his musical ambitions. Its raw energy and technical brilliance motivated the young Dickinson to pursue a career in rock, shaping both his stage presence and his vocal style.

The connection between Dickinson and Deep Purple also extends through the legendary producer Martin Birch. Spectrum FM highlighted that Birch, known for his work with both Deep Purple and Iron Maiden, formed a production bridge between the two iconic bands. During Dickinson’s time with Iron Maiden, Birch shared behind-the-scenes stories from the making of Made in Japan, deepening Dickinson’s admiration for the album.

Dickinson’s continued reverence for Deep Purple underscores the artistic bond between his work with Iron Maiden and Deep Purple’s enduring legacy. While there haven’t been any recent collaborations between Dickinson and Deep Purple members, he frequently references their albums as pivotal moments in his artistic evolution. The influence of Made in Japan not only shaped his musical taste but also defined his dynamic approach to live performance — helping him become one of rock’s most iconic frontmen.