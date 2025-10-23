Tommy Lee Shocks Instagram (Again) with Nude Post of Wife Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee recently posted on Instagram, sharing a nude photo of his wife, Brittany Furlan Lee. The post quickly drew attention from fans and followers, according to a report from Instagram.

This comes after previous warnings from the platform about his content. In the caption, Lee used a metaphor to describe the image, comparing his wife to a pine tree undergoing change. “Two months ago this was a straight black pine like straight as a f*cking arrow so I’m just showing y’all the transformation! The name of that pine tree is Brittany!” Lee wrote.

The post received mixed reactions. Some fans showed support, with one commenting, “Still the best insta page I see.” Others criticized his choice to post the photo, with another user asking, “Tommy, why??”

This isn’t the first time Tommy Lee has stirred controversy over explicit content on social media. In 2022, he caused backlash after uploading a full-frontal nude selfie, as reported by KPBS.

The image remained live on Meta-owned platforms for hours before being removed for violating nudity rules. More recently, Loudwire reported that he shared a video of himself naked on Instagram while dancing on a DJ booth, continuing his trend of pushing the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines.

The timing of this new post is notable given the couple’s recent personal struggles. In May 2025, Brittany Furlan claimed she had been deceived by a catfish impersonating musician Ronnie Radke, according to AOL, sparking speculation about her marriage to Lee. Despite the rumors, Tommy Lee later posted a picture of them together on Instagram, denying any breakup or divorce.

Since the catfish scandal, the couple has remained under public scrutiny. OK! Magazine reported that Lee has continued to post provocative photos of Furlan on his Instagram, including the latest nude image, which he shared as part of a message celebrating her looks. The incident occurred during a time when their relationship was already under public examination.

The recent post has raised concerns about potential violations of Instagram’s community guidelines, especially given Lee’s past behavior on the platform. As a celebrity with millions of followers, his ongoing explicit posts have reignited debates over social media moderation and whether public figures are held to the same standards as regular users.