Tobias Forge Describes Moment of Panic Attack During Ghost Concert

Tobias Forge recently shared that he experienced a panic attack during a live Ghost concert, recounting the incident in an interview with Louder Sound.

The Ghost frontman described how the event unfolded shortly after the November 2015 Paris Bataclan shooting, with the venue’s setup triggering an unexpected wave of anxiety. “It had never really happened to me before, but I was walking into the venue, and this is, this is very close to the [November 2015 Paris] Bataclan shooting,” Forge said. “We went into the venue, and it was raining outside, big surprise, absolutely pissing down. I was told there was only one entrance into the venue; you had to walk in on the right side of the stage, past the stage, and then into a backstage area.”

He explained that the sense of being trapped intensified during the performance itself. “So, essentially, you couldn’t get out. You were locked in. That was what I was told. And I didn’t think of it until during the show, when all of a sudden I was like, ‘I need to know where the door is…I can’t get to the door. Stop! Stop! Get the mask off!’ I had to get everything off. Restart the whole thing,” he continued.

The situation was eventually resolved when security showed him an alternative exit, which helped ease his anxiety. Forge said he has since developed a routine to prevent similar situations.

“We had to have a guard come and show me – lo and behold, there was another door. There was absolutely a way out. And then it became a thing [for future shows]: I need to know where the door out is. I need to know how I get out. As long as I know how to get out, we’re good,” he explained.

He added that he has learned how to manage those feelings effectively since then. “I haven’t had any problems with it. I know it works. I know how to deal with it. It’s definitely in the back of your head, that that can happen, but it’s just a panic attack. It’s nothing dangerous,” Forge concluded.

Forge’s experience reflects the far-reaching psychological effects the Bataclan tragedy had on the live music world. The November 2015 attack, which occurred during an Eagles of Death Metal concert, reshaped how venues and artists think about safety.

Loudwire reported that Ghost had been touring North America in late 2015, with their final U.S. date on November 1 at the Monster Mash Festival in Phoenix, Arizona. The timing of Forge’s panic attack indicates it likely took place during the European leg of their tour, when the emotional impact of the Bataclan attack was still fresh among touring musicians.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, venues worldwide strengthened their security procedures, introducing stricter access control, more visible security staff, and enhanced evacuation plans. These changes have since become standard across the live entertainment industry, altering both performer and audience experiences.

By opening up about his panic attack, Forge adds to the growing dialogue around mental health in music. His honesty highlights how the trauma of global events can influence even seasoned performers and underscores the importance of emotional well-being and safety awareness in touring life.