Cristina Scabbia Talks About Her Jealousy of Bruce Dickinson

In a recent interview with The Heavy Metal Journal, Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia named five bands she would choose for a festival lineup. When mentioning Iron Maiden, she explained why she feels jealous of frontman Bruce Dickinson.

“We would be the opener,” Scabbia said. “Well, I will put Rammstein because of the show, because they always offer a fantastic show and I love their music. I would put Sleep Token because I love their music and how mystique and I love their music.”

The singer then shared why she feels jealous of Dickinson, saying, “I would include maybe something more classic like Iron Maiden because I’m always jealous of Bruce Dickinson’s energy and I don’t know where he finds it. Not even when I was 20, I was as energetic as he is, and he sings beautifully.”

Scabbia then named two more bands: Porcupine Tree and Steven Wilson’s solo projects, sharing her admiration for his voice and compositions. She also mentioned Korn. “So we’re at three bands then. I would put something completely different I would put Porcupine Tree including some Steven Wilson solo projects, because I love him. I love his voice, I love his compositions. I don’t know, Korn, another band that I love.”

In 2021, Iron Maiden collaborated with Scabbia for their mobile game ‘Legacy Of The Beast.’ They introduced a new character named ‘The Shadow Sorceress,’ inspired by Scabbia’s look.

Lacuna Coil is keeping busy with new projects, including their upcoming album ‘Sleepless Empire,’ set for release on February 14, 2025. They will also be touring Europe and the UK to support the album.