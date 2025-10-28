Dave Grohl’s Praise for New Drummer Could Stir Tension Among Josh Freese Loyalists

Dave Grohl recently issued an open letter to fans on Instagram regarding the Foo Fighters’ return to live performances and the beginning of a new era.

His message emphasized the band’s reunion and formally welcomed drummer Ilan Rubin as a central figure in their refreshed lineup. Grohl conveyed excitement about their creative momentum and renewed bond with audiences. “Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing,” Grohl said. “From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core.”

Grohl also reflected on his decades-long friendship with Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, revealing a collaboration between the two groups. “In 1992, I first saw the legendary Kyuss perform at the Off Ramp in Seattle and met Mr. Josh Homme,” he continued. “The band were friends of a friend, and before long their album Blues for the Red Sun became the soundtrack to that summer. 33 years later and with many miles behind us, I have shared some of my life’s most rewarding musical moments with my dear friend, Josh. A lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we’ve made together exists between us. So it is with great happiness that we can share this next chapter together with his almighty Queens of the Stone Age.”

The announcement also confirmed that new Foo Fighters music is on the way. “But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I,” Grohl stated. “‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again. One of many songs to come.”

Rubin’s introduction as the band’s new drummer represents a major evolution after the loss of longtime member Taylor Hawkins. Rubin is a distinguished musician with experience in prominent acts including Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, and Angels & Airwaves.

He began performing professionally at an exceptionally young age and became the youngest artist to play Woodstock at only 11 years old. His stature in the industry is further highlighted by his 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction as the youngest living inductee at that time, which underscores the high level of artistry he brings to the Foo Fighters.

Josh Freese took on the drumming responsibilities after Hawkins’s death in March 2022, but Rubin replaced him earlier this year. Freese’s well-established reputation and contributions to recent Foo Fighters tours and albums made the change significant for many fans.

Nevertheless, Rubin’s arrival generated considerable enthusiasm. His shared history with Freese through their respective work in Nine Inch Nails has been interpreted as a natural succession rather than a dramatic shift, offering continuity while ushering in a fresh chapter for the band.