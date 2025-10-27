Ted Nugent Shows Big Love For Tommy Shaw As He Celebrates Rock’s Top Performers

Rock icon Ted Nugent recently expressed admiration for fellow musicians during comments shared on Ted Nugent Spirit Campfire: Healing Through Nature.

He spoke highly of both established artists and current touring acts, emphasizing the excitement of live performances. Nugent praised Sammy Hagar’s musical abilities and encouraged audiences to attend his shows. “If I wasn’t me, I’d be in the front row watching my ass every night because my God, we have so much fun,” Nugent said. “I have more fun with my music than anybody in the world. Now, Sammy Hagar is close. Sammy Hagar is a musical soulful force to reckon with. If you get to see Sammy Hager, he’s got a new live thing from his live album, live music from his residency in Las Vegas. Get it.”

He also highlighted Styx and guitarist Tommy Shaw, offering a vivid portrayal of their appeal. “Also, if you get a chance to see Styx, with my fellow damn Yankee, Tommy Shaw. Styx, what an incredible, soulful band. He’s like a huge black monster in a little white guy’s body. Tommy Shaw, I love you. You’re such a damn Yankee. But if you get a chance, go see Styx,” he continued.

These affectionate remarks reflect a long history of mutual respect and collaboration between Nugent and Shaw. Their partnership extends well beyond individual praise and has contributed significantly to rock history.

Nugent and Shaw joined forces in the supergroup Damn Yankees alongside Jack Blades of Night Ranger, according to Wikipedia. The group formed in the early 1990s during periods of reduced activity within their primary bands, allowing them to pursue new creative outlets together.

Their musical connection proved strong from the start. Shaw and Nugent co-wrote material including “Come Again” for the group’s debut album, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock. Their collaboration merged blues and rock influences, producing a distinct sound. Nugent has long admired Shaw’s soulful musical foundation, which contrasted with Styx’s reputation for polished rock and aligned closely with Nugent’s own artistic sensibilities.

The Damn Yankees achieved significant commercial success, with their first album quickly reaching gold status. Ultimate Classic Rock also noted that Shaw described the band as a timely creative venture rather than a permanent commitment, a perspective that fostered an open and energized approach to the project.

Intermittent reunions and live appearances have continued in recent years, much to the delight of fans who enjoy revisiting Damn Yankees classics. The enduring bond between Nugent and Shaw remains evident, with Nugent’s latest comments serving as a continuation of their long-standing professional admiration and friendship.