Bruce Hall Envisions a New Generation Taking Over REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon bassist Bruce Hall recently expressed to Harmsless Dave bold aspirations for the group’s future, including the possibility of involving the next generation in carrying on the band’s legacy. He described a concept that could influence how classic rock acts transition their identities over time.

When discussing the idea of avoiding a seemingly endless farewell tour, Hall indicated that he prefers a more conclusive end to the band’s active touring. He also noted that conversations are underway about how REO Speedwagon’s music could continue beyond the current lineup. “I’d love to do that,” Hall said when asked about a final show. “And then there’s some other ideas in the works, but I’m not sure how to go about talking about those yet. But it seems like a lot of companies they start a business and then their kids take over. I think it would be kind of interesting to see.”

Hall referenced familial ties within the band as a possible foundation for such a transition. “Kevin’s got two boys and I have a son and a daughter. There might be a way to actually incorporate them into this whole thing and let them continue forward. But it’s just a pipe dream. Who knows? But that’s something I’d like to see. It’s never been done that I know of, but it would be fun to see it continue forward with the music.”

He emphasized the lasting popularity of REO Speedwagon’s body of work and its connection with multiple generations of fans. “I think the songs the people love the songs. The music has proven that it’s been accepted and it’s part of people’s lives. And I think that we see fans all the time out in the crowd that have brought their children and the children have grown up with this music too. And so I believe that they would enjoy our babies continuing forward if that’s a possibility.”

Hall added that Kevin Cronin’s son Shane shares vocal similarities with his father, which strengthens the viability of the idea. “Kevin has a son, Shane, who sounds just like him. It’s something that we’ve tossed around. My wife and I have definitely thought about this idea and I think, well, it’s never been tried. I mean I’ve seen where like you said it’s been done somewhat but not a whole band taken over a whole band and let them continue forward as REO Speedwagon. I think that would be fantastic.”

These hopes emerge at a time when the band has already faced major structural changes. REO Speedwagon had previously announced that touring would conclude as of January 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences” between Hall and Kevin Cronin, along with Hall’s health concerns.

This decision signaled a significant milestone for a group that maintained a long-standing presence on the road and cultivated a loyal multi-generational following. After the group’s final show on December 21, 2024, Cronin and the remaining touring musicians established a new configuration performing REO Speedwagon’s hits, thereby sustaining the musical legacy in a different form.

Despite the circumstances that led to the cessation of touring under the REO Speedwagon name, Hall and Cronin have reunited on select occasions. Their performance during a University of Illinois Homecoming event in September 2025 stood out as a notable moment, featuring the classic lineup together for the first time since 1988. This illustrated that, even with separate endeavors, opportunities for meaningful reunions still exist.

Hall’s concept of a family-driven continuation represents an intriguing possibility, although no formal succession structure has been implemented. The notion of passing the torch to the band’s children would require resolution of current internal disputes and the development of a practical framework for such a transition.

While Hall refers to the idea as a “pipe dream,” it highlights a forward-looking approach to sustaining a storied rock legacy. Whether it remains speculative or evolves into a tangible plan will depend on how the members navigate their relationships and agree upon REO Speedwagon’s long-term direction.