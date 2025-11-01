Brittany Furlan Lee Reconnects with Ronnie Radke’s Ex After Catfishing Scandal

Brittany Furlan Lee, wife of rock icon Tommy Lee, recently took to social media with a message promoting female solidarity. Her Instagram post comes months after a catfishing scandal involving Ronnie Radke that briefly strained her marriage.

The post featured photos of Furlan Lee with Saraya, Radke’s ex-girlfriend, along with a caption highlighting the importance of women supporting one another. “Female friendship is important,” Furlan Lee shared in her post.

Her message signals a move toward positivity and reconciliation, emphasizing her intent to strengthen bonds with other women despite the turbulence of earlier this year. The post follows ongoing fallout from a catfishing scandal that temporarily disrupted her relationship with Tommy Lee.

According to Fox News, the controversy erupted when Brittany Furlan revealed she had been deceived by someone posing as Ronnie Radke on Snapchat. The impersonation led to confusion and tension between her and Tommy Lee, ultimately contributing to their brief separation.

The situation quickly spiraled into public drama. Loudwire reported that Ronnie Radke denied any involvement with Furlan, clarifying that he had never met her and was also targeted by the fake accounts. He even contacted the FBI to investigate the catfishing case, describing it as a serious felony.

In May 2025, reports surfaced that Tommy and Brittany’s marriage was under strain, with the catfishing incident compounding other personal challenges. Radke, meanwhile, worked to clear his name and expose the real culprit behind the impersonation, creating a complex and highly publicized narrative involving all parties.

Over time, the situation began to cool down. TMZ noted that Ronnie Radke later poked fun at the ordeal in a music video, and by late 2025, Brittany and Tommy were reportedly back on good terms, having worked through the incident that once threatened their relationship.

Furlan Lee’s recent post with Saraya now appears to mark a moment of healing. It stands as a public gesture of solidarity and empowerment — a sign that she’s choosing growth, friendship, and positivity as she and Tommy Lee move forward from the challenges of the past year.

Photo Credit: Brittany Furlan/Instagram