Dave Navarro Marries Actress Vanessa DuBasso In Gothic Scottish Castle

People Magazine reported that Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro has married actress Vanessa DuBasso in a scenic Scottish castle ceremony. The intimate celebration marked Navarro’s fourth marriage. The couple selected a unique and nature-inspired setting for their special day.

“We wanted our wedding to feel like a dream,” Navarro said about the wedding. “It was important to us to find a place that felt unlike anywhere we had ever been, a place that embraced nature and transported us to another world.”

“We wanted our loved ones to share in this intimate experience,” he added, emphasizing the personal nature of the celebration.

The ceremony marks a new chapter for the rock guitarist. He has been a prominent figure in the alternative music scene for decades.

The couple’s magical wedding day emerged from their unique love story. They paid careful attention to creating a memorable celebration.

A Serendipitous Beginning

The Tribune revealed that their romance began when Navarro spotted DuBasso in a movie trailer. He reached out through a mutual friend to make contact. The couple’s 26-year age difference, with Navarro at 57 and DuBasso at 31, hasn’t hindered their strong connection.

Their relationship has strengthened through mutual support and personal growth. DuBasso has credited Navarro for helping her overcome personal challenges.

Gothic Romance At Dunskey Estate

WGRR detailed the wedding location at Dunskey Estate in Stranraer, Scotland. The venue’s moody, ethereal charm perfectly matched the couple’s vision for a Gothic and darkly romantic theme.

The forest ceremony featured elaborate decorations. Gold candelabras adorned the altar, white roses lined the aisle, and chandeliers hung from trees. These elements created a celestial atmosphere that transformed the setting into a magical realm.

A Fashion Statement

Entertainment sources highlighted DuBasso’s Victorian-inspired white wedding gown. The dress featured subtle black details, reflecting Navarro’s affectionate nickname for her as a ‘breathing cherub.’

The castle’s dungeon hosted the reception. Guests, including comedian Pete Davidson, celebrated late into the night. The venue perfectly balanced elegance with the couple’s distinctive style.