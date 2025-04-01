Sevendust’s Clint Lowery Reflects On First Tour As Born-Again Christian

A heartfelt social media post on Facebook captured Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery’s transformative experience during the band’s recent tour. The musician shared his thoughts about completing his first tour since embracing Christianity, marking a significant personal milestone in his career.

“I’ve never done a tour as a saved Christian,” Lowery stated. “I am still building my relationship with Christ. I’m still a sinner, flawed and broken.”

“I’ve been able to see the world through a biblical lense,” he continued. “It’s been the most profound and spiritual tour I’ve done in my career. Free of resentments, free of judgement of others, less me and more them.”

“I’m so thankful to be alive today, to be faithful to my creator,” Lowery added. “I never want to boast, or stand on a soapbox, I’m simply stating what has helped me keep moving forward in a better direction.”

The guitarist’s spiritual announcement coincides with a period of personal and professional transformation in his decades-long career with Sevendust.

Recent Challenges

Loudwire reported that a neck injury forced Lowery to pause his touring activities. Jon Jourdan from Mammoth WVH and Tim Tournier filled the guitarist’s role during Sevendust’s ‘Seasons’ anniversary tour.

This break from touring provided Lowery with time for spiritual reflection and personal growth. He used this period to focus on his recovery and deepen his faith journey.

Personal Growth And Sobriety

The Hell Has an Exit Podcast documented how Lowery’s embrace of Christianity forms part of his broader journey toward sobriety and personal development.

His candid sharing of these life changes has created a strong connection with fans and fellow musicians. Lowery continues to inspire others through his experiences of transformation while maintaining his prominent position in the metal community.