David Lee Roth Responds To Critics With New Song ‘Giddy Up’

David Lee Roth responded to his critics with a new song following his controversial dance clip.

The singer released the track ‘Giddy Up,’ originally part of his 17-episode comic book series ‘The Roth Project’ in 2020. The song now has its own video on YouTube, where Roth is seen riding a bike.

Fans seemed to enjoy the release. One fan commented, “That was awesome! Really like that tune. Glad to see Dave is out being himself, making great songs in pure Dave fashion.”

Another supporter said, “What a beautiful ride!!! Thanks for taking us along, keep enjoying life Dave you deserve it!!” A different fan wrote, “Love that Dave always will and always has lived his life to the fullest. A true original! A TRUE rockstar!”

In a separate video posted a few days ago, Roth danced to Busy Signal’s ‘Balloon.’ He had previously used the same song in a sepia-toned routine seven months ago. This time, however, he appeared to pay homage to New York, dancing in front of screens showing city-related images.

The video includes scenes of a car moving towards Times Square, as well as iconic New York businesses like Katz’s Deli, Umberto’s Clam House, and The Lenox Lounge. It also features album covers connected to the city, such as John Coltrane’s ‘Blue Train’ and Sonny Rollins’ ‘Newk’s Time.’ Additionally, tap dancer John W. Bubbles, the first Black dancer at Radio City Music Hall, is featured.

Despite some fans’ praise, there were mixed opinions on Roth’s latest video. One fan criticized him, stating, “He needs to stop. He always does the same old, same old bullsh*t. He can’t sing anymore. He needs to get over himself.”

A defender of Roth replied, “Let the man do Dave. What’s it to ya? It’s HIS stage. Don’t watch it if you don’t get his vibe.”

‘The Roth Project’ includes music by John 5 on guitar and bass, Greg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. In addition to ‘Giddy Up,’ the other four tracks are ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill,’ ‘Alligator Pants,’ ‘Lo-Rez Sunset,’ and ‘Manda Bala.’