Dee Snider Gives Cryptic Response To Volbeat Collaboration Question

Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider addressed speculation about a potential Volbeat collaboration on X. A fan asked about the possibility of recording a Twisted Sister song with the Danish metal band.

“Who’s asking?” Snider replied to the fan’s question about joining forces with Volbeat for a Twisted Sister track.

The legendary singer’s brief but open-ended response suggests that potential future collaborations remain possible.

This interaction highlights Snider’s ongoing musical endeavors and collaborations. His engagement with both fans and fellow musicians continues to evolve.

Recent Musical Contributions

Loudwire revealed Snider’s participation in a Leslie West tribute album. He covered ‘Theme for an Imaginary Western’ alongside musicians Eddie Ojeda, Mike Portnoy, and Rudy Sarzo.

The tribute project showcases Snider’s dedication to rock music’s legacy. His collaboration with industry veterans reinforces his ongoing influence in the genre.

Industry Involvement

Snider’s influence extends beyond performance work. Blabbermouth reported his role as a celebrity judge on ‘Who Will Rock You?’

His commitment to discovering new talent demonstrates his investment in rock music’s future generations.

Fan Engagement

The veteran rocker maintains an active social media presence. He regularly connects with fans through direct interactions and industry commentary.

This latest exchange about Volbeat reflects Snider’s signature communication style. He combines playful ambiguity with genuine interest in new musical opportunities.