Dee Snider Recalls The Night Black Sabbath Lost The Crowd

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider shared a surprising concert memory in a recent post on X. A fan’s comment about J. Geils Band opening for Black Sabbath in the 1970s prompted his revelation.

“Actually…J. Geils band blew Black Sabbath off the stage. After booging with Geils, nobody wanted to slow things down with Sabbath,” Snider recalled. “People were leaving the arena in droves. I couldn’t believe it!”

“I remember Ozzy screaming, ‘What the f*ck is wrong with you people?!'” he continued. “I stayed to the end!”

This unexpected account highlights a unique moment in rock history. Opening acts occasionally overshadowed the headliners during this era of live performances.

Historical Tour Context

Black Sabbath’s official tour archives revealed the bands’ early connection. J. Geils Band opened for Black Sabbath during the ‘Paranoid’ tour leg in early 1971, performing in Cleveland and Toronto.

J. Geils Band’s high-energy performances created a stark contrast with Black Sabbath’s heavier sound. This dynamic would become a recurring theme throughout their shared appearances.

Notable Festival Appearances

The J. Geils Band Tour History documented their joint appearance at the July 1971 ‘Outdoor Rock Fest’ in Detroit. The festival featured other prominent acts like Ted Nugent & The Amboy Dukes and Brownsville Station.

The Detroit festival strengthened their touring relationship. It also showcased the early 1970s rock scene’s diversity, where blues-rock and heavy metal acts shared festival stages.

Evolution Of Concert Dynamics

J. Geils Band’s tour archives tracked the group’s growing reputation for explosive live shows throughout the early 1970s. Their performances began challenging the traditional hierarchy between opening acts and headliners.

The band’s energetic blues-rock style often created difficulties for following acts. Snider’s recollection of that memorable night serves as a prime example of their commanding stage presence.