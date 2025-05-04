Black Veil Brides Share Unique ‘Happy Gilmore’ Pre-Show Ritual

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack disclosed an unusual pre-show ritual on Instagram. A fan’s comment about learning random facts about the band prompted this revelation.

“We all quote ‘Happy Gilmore’ constantly,” Biersack shared. “So much that it’s sorta become a ritual that has to happen or we are worried we will have a bad show.”

The band’s pre-performance traditions have become increasingly documented through various media platforms. This candid revelation provides new insights into their routines.

Behind-The-Scenes Rituals

The band’s ‘Attend the Tale’ documentary revealed Biersack’s meticulous pre-show routines beyond movie quotes. He maintains specific requirements for hotel room lighting and regularly checks under beds to manage performance anxiety.

These personal rituals have become essential to the band’s touring life. They contribute significantly to their consistent stage presence and performance quality.

Fan Engagement And Tour Life

Black Veil Brides’ official TikTok highlights additional pre-show activities. The band engages in regular merchandising rituals and fan interactions to build energy before performances.

Their social media presence demonstrates an evolution in show preparation. Fan engagement has become a crucial element of their pre-show routine.

Cinematic Influences

Their 2024 documentary showcases the band’s deeper connection to cinema beyond ‘Happy Gilmore’ quotes. Their recent work incorporates inspiration from dark theatrical narratives, particularly ‘Sweeney Todd.’

The band’s artistic approach has evolved naturally. They now blend casual movie-quoting traditions with serious cinematic influences in their creative process.