Dee Snider’s Social Media Account Shows Signs Of Crypto Hack After Slash And Metallica

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Guitar Center/YouTube - AXS TV/YouTube - Metallica/YouTube

X (formerly Twitter) account activity suggests Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has become the latest victim in a series of social media account compromises targeting prominent musicians. Suspicious cryptocurrency-related posts have appeared on his profile, and comment sections have been restricted. These activities mirror recent incidents involving Metallica and Slash’s accounts.

This incident represents the third high-profile social media breach targeting major metal musicians recently. Unauthorized posts continue to appear on Snider’s account as the situation unfolds.

The music industry faces growing concerns about social media security due to this recent surge in cryptocurrency-related hacks targeting metal musicians.

Metallica’s Recent Hack

Photo Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

The San Francisco Chronicle revealed that crypto scammers recently compromised Metallica’s official X account. The hackers promoted a fraudulent Solana-based token called ‘METAL’ and fabricated claims about a partnership between the band and Ticketmaster.

Shib.io News documented how the scammers implicated fintech company MoonPay in their scheme. MoonPay’s president quickly issued a denial of any involvement.

Impact On Cryptocurrency Markets

Photo Credit: Yahoo Entertainment/YouTube

Effingham Radio tracked the fraudulent token’s price movement. The token experienced a brief surge before its value plummeted, demonstrating typical scam operation patterns.

The incident exposed sophisticated tactics used by cryptocurrency scammers. These bad actors specifically target high-profile musicians to manipulate market prices.

Industry Security Concerns

Photo Credit: Loudwire/YouTube

Tech Informed identified these attacks as part of a larger trend. Scammers increasingly target celebrities and musicians for ‘pump and dump’ cryptocurrency schemes.

Security experts now stress the critical importance of robust protection measures. They recommend implementing two-factor authentication and unique passwords to protect public figures in the music industry from sophisticated cyber attacks.

