Erik Grönwall On Taking the Risk To Replace Sebastian Bach In Skid Row

In a new interview with RockTheLife, former Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall discussed his time with the band and the challenge of replacing Sebastian Bach.

“No, there are a few singers you don’t try to replace. Well actually, Sebastian Bach might be one of them that I had to do it anyway, because I owed it to myself,” he admitted.

He also shared that he’s happier now than ever, not because of his time with Skid Row, but because of the perspective he gained from it. “There is so much potential in the struggle if we just know how to have the right tools and have someone to guide us. I’m also happier today than I’ve ever been and it’s not because everything that happened with Skid Row and I got to live my dream. It’s because I got so much perspective and I get to live with that perspective and I know my values, I know who I am I know what I want and I know what matters to me and I think that’s that’s happiness.”

In another interview with Chaoszine, Grönwall explained that after his battle with leukemia, he promised to focus on his health. He enjoyed being in the band and got along with the members, but they couldn’t agree on a suitable touring schedule. He clarified that he wasn’t quitting touring entirely, just trying to find a balance for proper recovery.

Grönwall announced plans to tour Europe with Michael Schenker this year. Some fans criticized this, recalling his previous comments about not touring with Skid Row. Grönwall responded, saying his health had improved, and the problem was Skid Row’s intense schedule, not touring in general.

The singer is now medicine-free and has received all necessary vaccinations, helping him return to touring.

Fans suggested he rejoin Skid Row, particularly with their upcoming live album, but the band has moved on and completed their 2024 tour with Lzzy Hale as their guest vocalist. Grönwall is focusing on his solo career and performed live for the first time since leaving Skid Row on May 23, 2024, at Gröna Lund in Stockholm. Skid Row, meanwhile, is still looking for a new singer.