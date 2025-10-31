Falling In Reverse’s Christian Thompson Says Image Matters in Today’s Rock Scene

Falling In Reverse’s lead guitarist, Christian Thompson, recently offered his thoughts on what it takes to succeed as a musician in today’s rock industry. In an interview with Nick DeLaCruz, he discussed the importance of both image and professional value.

Thompson explained the current reality for guitarists in modern rock bands, noting that the traditional five-piece setup with equal pay splits is becoming increasingly uncommon. “If you’re a guitar player in this industry, more than likely it’s not going to be a traditional band where it’s like a five-piece and you guys are splitting everything evenly,” Thompson said. “It’s going to be the singer writes everything or the guitar player writes everything. So you’re probably not going to be the main guy.”

He went on to highlight the role of physical fitness and stage presence in a musician’s career. “You need to be good, you need to look the part. That’s where the working out comes in. Nobody wants to see a fat slob on stage. I’m sorry they don’t. Not unless you were unbelievable at singing. Like you can get away with it,” he explained. “But like for the most part it’s like you want to look the part. You want to be good. You got to be a good hang. You got to be able to like talk to people.”

Thompson also shared his personal philosophy on becoming indispensable within a band. “I have this philosophy where I’m like okay if I go on vacation or if I call in on a sick day and then I come back to work and I go how was it? I want them to be like, ‘Dude thank god you’re back.’ I don’t want to come in and they’re like, ‘It was fine,’” he said. “That means that you could be fired. You don’t have any value.”

He illustrated this mindset with an anecdote from when he first joined Falling In Reverse. At the time, he was advised to hide his singing ability from frontman Ronnie Radke.

“The drummer asked me, ‘Can you sing?’ And I go, ‘Yeah.’ And he goes, ‘Don’t tell Ronnie.’ And I was like, ‘Why?’ And he’s like, ‘He’s going to make you sing. You already got a lot on your plate,’” Thompson recalled. “Within the end of the first tour, I’m like, ‘Hey, Ronnie, I can sing.’ And then that drummer was like, ‘Should have done that.’ I’m just like, ‘Dude, you’re a wimp. My values up.’ That’s why I’m still here. He’s not.”

Thompson’s competitive drive has clearly helped him maintain his place in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and demanding standards. According to Wikipedia, Falling In Reverse was formed in 2008 and has gone through numerous member changes over the years, with original vocalist Ronnie Radke remaining at the helm.

Thompson officially joined the group in November 2015 after the departure of guitarist Jacky Vincent, as noted by Famous Birthdays. In addition to his lead guitar work, Thompson provides backing vocals for the band—a dual role that has helped him secure his place in the ever-evolving lineup. His first recording with Falling In Reverse was on the 2017 album Coming Home, which cemented his role as both performer and collaborator.

The band’s current lineup features Ronnie Radke on vocals, Christian Thompson on lead guitar, Marc Okubo, Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz, and drummer Luke Holland. Despite the many changes over the years, Falling In Reverse has remained a strong presence in the rock scene—thanks to Radke’s leadership and the professionalism of its members.

Thompson’s reflections shed light on the competitiveness of the modern music industry, where musicians must bring multiple skills and a strong work ethic to the table. His commitment to making himself irreplaceable has clearly paid off, keeping him at the core of one of rock’s most dynamic bands.