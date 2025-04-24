Former Exodus Vocalist Steve Souza Welcomes Rob Dukes’ Return

Steve Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza, former Exodus frontman, has addressed Rob Dukes’ return to the band in a recent episode of Zetro’s Toxic Vault. The discussion explored the band’s future and its significance for fans of different Exodus eras.

“I look at it now as, what about all you guys that are big fans of Rob’s [Dukes] era? Just think — now you get to come back and see Rob maybe for the next 10 years and see him continue on,” Souza said.

“So if you were fans of his era, like you were fans of my era, or both eras — I know there’s some of you [that are] ‘I’m [Team] Zetro’ or ‘I’m [Team] Rob,’ or whatever, ‘I’m cool with whatever Exodus does,’ I get it. And I totally understand that, and I respect every one of you for those things. But now maybe for the last part of the band they get to enjoy Rob and Rob’s era of the band,” he continued.

“I mean, Gary’s gonna continue to write music and record music. And Gary Holt doesn’t know how to write a shitty riff. Okay? So you Exodus fans know what you’re gonna get from that, and that’s what I have to say.”

This latest development marks another significant chapter for the legendary thrash metal band. Exodus has maintained its influence in the metal scene for over four decades.

Bay Area Thrash Pioneers

Exodus emerged from Richmond, California in 1979. Research from Wikipedia revealed their status as pioneers in the Bay Area thrash metal scene. The band earned recognition among the ‘big six’ of thrash metal alongside Metallica and Testament.

The band has maintained its influential position through numerous lineup changes. Their commitment to powerful performances and memorable albums remains unwavering.

Band Leadership And Consistency

Metal Storm documented Gary Holt’s essential role since 1981. He serves as the band’s primary songwriter and guitarist, ensuring their signature sound remains consistent.

Drummer Tom Hunting provides additional stability as the only founding member still active. His presence maintains a direct connection to the band’s earliest days.

Vocal Legacy

Last.fm chronicled Rob Dukes’ initial tenure with Exodus from 2005 to 2014. During this period, he made significant contributions to the band’s modern sound. His return represents a meaningful moment for both the band and its fanbase.

The interplay between different vocal eras has become a distinctive feature of Exodus’s legacy. Both Souza and Dukes have brought unique styles to the band’s extensive catalog.