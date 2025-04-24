Ghost’s New Song ‘Peacefield’ Draws Comparisons To Journey Classic

Ghost’s latest release ‘Peacefield’ has generated intense discussion among fans on Reddit. Fans are debating the song’s apparent similarities to Journey’s iconic track ‘Separate Ways.’

“This comes awfully close to ‘Separate Ways,'” one fan commented on the Reddit thread. “Seems like a pretty blatant rip-off. I’d be surprised if there wasn’t a lawsuit,” another fan added.

“I guess it might be possible to clear it in advance with the band and their publishers to avoid that kind of thing, but if not, I think a lawsuit would have a strong case,” a third fan elaborated. “There’s no way Tobias could claim he didn’t know the song either.”

Music experts and industry observers have started analyzing the similarities between the two tracks.

Musical Analysis

Music publication Loudwire highlighted specific similarities in the songs’ cadence and riff sections. The analysis revealed distinct melodic and chordal variations in ‘Peacefield’ that differentiate it from Journey’s classic track.

Ghost’s Musical Evolution

WGRD examined Ghost’s history of incorporating classic rock influences. The band has consistently merged contemporary elements with vintage rock motifs to create their unique sound.

Legal Precedents

Ultimate Classic Rock explored similar cases in the music industry. The publication noted the fine line between musical inspiration and direct copying. Most cases reach resolution through proper crediting or licensing agreements rather than legal proceedings.