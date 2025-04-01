News

Former Motörhead Guitarist Doesn’t Plan On Joining Ozzy’s Final Show

Photo Credit: Nuclear Blast Records/YouTube - The Osbournes/YouTube

Former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell addressed his potential participation in Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming farewell concert during an interview with Everblack Podcast. The guitarist expressed his preference for spending time at home during touring breaks.

“I think we’re away anyway, but I don’t go very far to see acts now. I’d rather stay home with my wife and my dog,s to be honest,” Campbell stated. “I value my home time now. We’re doing so much touring.”

“I wouldn’t like to be in Tom Morello’s shoes. He’s the MD of the day organizing it all,” he continued. “So he’s probably got the hardest job of the lot. It’s going to be amazing. Some brilliant bands on there. I hope Ozzy goes out in style.”

The farewell show marks Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance. Tom Morello will serve as the musical director for this historic event.

Event Details

Photo Credit: Pantera/Instagram

The concert, titled ‘Back to the Beginning,’ will feature an impressive lineup. Ozzy’s official website confirmed appearances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and several other prominent acts.

The event will showcase a reunion of the original Black Sabbath members after a 20-year hiatus. This historic gathering adds significant weight to the farewell concert’s importance.

Performance Plans

Photo Credit: The Osbournes/YouTube

Recent reports revealed Ozzy’s modified performance strategy. Due to health considerations, he plans to perform selected portions with Black Sabbath rather than a complete set.

The decision reflects a thoughtful approach to managing his final appearance while ensuring fans experience this momentous occasion.

Charitable Impact

Photo Credit: Black Sabbath/Instagram

The organizers have announced a significant charitable component to the event. All profits will support multiple causes, including Cure Parkinson’s and Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

This charitable initiative transforms the farewell concert into more than just a musical celebration. It creates a lasting positive impact on various communities.

