Geezer Butler Reveals Anxiety Dreams About Black Sabbath’s Final Show

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler shared his concerns about the band’s upcoming farewell performance. The legendary musician emphasized the significance of their final live appearance.

“I’m already having palpitations. I dreamed everything went wrong on stage and we all turned to dust,” Butler revealed. “It’s important that we leave a great impression, since it’s the final time that people will experience us live. So it has to be great on the night.”

Black Sabbath is preparing for a historic moment in heavy metal history. The performance will reunite all original members for one last show.

Historic Reunion Details

Louder Sound revealed details about the farewell concert titled ‘Back To The Beginning.’ The event will take place on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham. The original lineup—Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—will perform together for the first time in two decades.

Birmingham’s selection as the venue carries deep meaning. The city witnessed the band’s birth, making it the perfect setting for their final performance.

Charitable Initiative

Ozzy Osbourne’s official website announced the show’s charitable focus. All profits will support three organizations equally: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

The band’s commitment to giving back adds deeper significance to this landmark performance.

Original Lineup Resolution

Louder Sound highlighted the special importance of this reunion. Black Sabbath’s 2017 retirement happened without drummer Bill Ward due to contract disputes. This left both fans and band members feeling their story remained unfinished.

The final performance will bring closure to the legendary group’s journey. All original members will unite one last time to complete their historic legacy.