Nikki Sixx Endorses Keith Richards As Pope Campaign

Rock music fans on X (formerly Twitter) have created a playful social media movement suggesting Keith Richards as a papal candidate. Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx supported the humorous campaign by sharing the viral post on his social media account.

“Keith Richards is the front runner to be the new Pope according to the Polymarket,” read the tweet that Sixx reposted from Rock History.

The lighthearted social media trend builds on the long-running joke about The Rolling Stones guitarist’s perceived immortality. This social media phenomenon has ignited discussions about Richards’ legendary status in both religious and musical spheres.

Religious Commentary

Religious figures have drawn unexpected parallels to Richards’ dedication. Word on Fire documented Bishop Robert Barron’s 2011 observation comparing Richards’ blues dedication to Benedictine monastic discipline.

This comparison illuminated how Richards’ musical devotion transcended conventional boundaries, despite his well-known rebellious lifestyle.

The Immortality Mythos

Richards himself has contributed to his legendary status. In conversations with CBS News, he described feeling ‘immortal for a little while’ during performances with his bandmates.

This personal reflection has reinforced the public’s view of Richards as an indestructible figure in rock history. It continues to fuel jokes about his seemingly eternal presence in the music industry.

Cultural Impact

Discussions on IORR.org, a leading Rolling Stones fan forum, show the deep integration of these immortality jokes into popular culture.

These humorous narratives persist because of Richards’ unique influence on both counterculture and mainstream society. His legacy continues to transcend traditional rock star boundaries.