Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares Addresses Fan Criticism Over New Lineup

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares has addressed online criticism about the band’s current lineup through a statement on X (formerly Twitter). The veteran metal musician defended the recent roster changes in response to fan reactions.

“I know some of you struggle with change but guess what – it’s unstoppable,” Cazares stated. “Despite all the sh*t I get online, it’s been a great and badass ride doing Fear Factory again.”

“This is where I belong,” he continued. “I’m beyond grateful to have put together a killer lineup – a set of musicians who absolutely crush it.”

Fear Factory continues to evolve while maintaining its influential position in the metal scene. The guitarist’s comments reflect this period of significant change.

New Album And Lineup Changes

Documentation from official sources confirms Fear Factory’s work on their eleventh studio album. The recording features new members Milo Silvestro on vocals and Pete Webber on drums alongside Cazares and bassist Tony Campos.

The reformed lineup brings fresh energy to Fear Factory’s signature sound. This new chapter promises to honor the band’s legacy while embracing creative growth.

Ownership And Band Control

A detailed report by MetalSucks highlighted Cazares’s complete ownership of Fear Factory’s intellectual property. His control extends to all copyrights and trademarks.

The current ownership structure shapes the band’s direction. It particularly impacts any discussions regarding potential reunions with former members.

Upcoming Performances

Coverage from Metal Injection revealed Fear Factory’s upcoming appearance at several major 2025 festivals. The new lineup will make its festival debut at the prestigious Bloodstock Open Air.

These high-profile bookings demonstrate industry confidence in Fear Factory. The band maintains its drawing power despite recent lineup changes and ongoing fan discussions.