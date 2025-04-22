News

Maynard James Keenan Addresses Critics Of Sessanta Tour

Photo Credit: Lipps Service/YouTube

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan shared his thoughts about audience reactions to his Sessanta V2.0 tour in a recent interview with RVA Magazine. He addressed the reception of the tour’s creative direction and his response to critics.

“Generally, people who are open to creativity have been fairly positive,” Keenan stated. “There are always negative people in everything—nothing’s ever good enough, and it isn’t what they wanted.”

“I’m doing everything I can, and if it’s not good enough for you, go find someone else who’s doing it better,” he continued. “Please do that—and f*ck off.”

The innovative Sessanta tour concept continues to draw attention for its unique approach to live performances.

Tour Origins And Concept

Photo Credit: Rick Beato/YouTube

The team behind Sessanta Live revealed that the tour emerged as a celebration of Keenan’s 60th birthday. This milestone event showcases his extensive musical journey.

The performance format breaks new ground in live music. Musicians from A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and Primus regularly switch roles on stage to create an evolving, dynamic show.

Extended Tour Schedule

Photo Credit: Tool/Instagram

102.9 The Whale highlighted that the 2025 version of Sessanta V2.0 focuses on cities missed during the initial run.

First Avenue confirmed the tour’s expanded schedule. The performances will reach Palm Springs, San Antonio, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee through early June.

