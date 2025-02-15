Slipknot Fans Roast Corey Taylor, His Wife Responds

Slipknot fans recently had a field day on X, comparing Corey Taylor’s look to that of a ‘middle-aged lesbian.’ The whole thing started when someone shared a photo of Taylor at a convention, holding a heart-shaped artwork.

The caption read, “Someone said Corey looks like a middle-aged lesbian, and I agree.” Corey’s wife, Alicia, jumped into the mention with a witty response, writing, “That’s MY middle-aged lesbo. Thankyouverymuch.”

Alicia’s Got Her Husband’s Back On Social Media

Corey and Alicia have been married since October 2019. Their story goes back to Alicia’s days as an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader, but their connection deepened when her performance group, ‘Cherry Bombs,’ toured with Slipknot.

Over the years, Alicia has stood by Corey in more ways than one. Just last November, she called out Gen Z for trying to ‘cancel’ Slipknot over the lyrics to ‘Disasterpiece.’ A month before that, she shut down rumors about Corey’s relationship with his eldest daughter. Whether it’s fan chatter or full-blown controversy, she’s not shy about setting the record straight.

They’re Not Just About The Clapbacks

While Alicia is quick to defend Corey, she’s just as vocal about celebrating him. And the feeling is mutual. Last January, Corey praised Alicia’s performances with Motionless In White on Instagram, writing, “I love being able to watch my wife shine. Every night, she kills. She’s amazing and I’m so grateful to see it. L’adorilust, mi Bruja Roja.”

But Corey won’t have too much time to linger on social media jokes. Slipknot is gearing up for a massive world tour, kicking off in Australia and New Zealand before making their way to Europe in March. Fans in Sweden, Germany, France, and beyond are in for a heavy dose of masked mayhem soon enough.