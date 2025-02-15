News

Slipknot Fans Roast Corey Taylor, His Wife Responds

Zehra Kabak
By Zehra Kabak 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Alicia Taylor/Instagram

Slipknot fans recently had a field day on X, comparing Corey Taylor’s look to that of a ‘middle-aged lesbian.’ The whole thing started when someone shared a photo of Taylor at a convention, holding a heart-shaped artwork.

The caption read, “Someone said Corey looks like a middle-aged lesbian, and I agree.” Corey’s wife, Alicia, jumped into the mention with a witty response, writing, “That’s MY middle-aged lesbo. Thankyouverymuch.”

Alicia’s Got Her Husband’s Back On Social Media

Photo Credit: Alicia Taylor/Instagram

Corey and Alicia have been married since October 2019. Their story goes back to Alicia’s days as an Atlanta Falcons cheerleader, but their connection deepened when her performance group, ‘Cherry Bombs,’ toured with Slipknot.

Over the years, Alicia has stood by Corey in more ways than one. Just last November, she called out Gen Z for trying to ‘cancel’ Slipknot over the lyrics to ‘Disasterpiece.’ A month before that, she shut down rumors about Corey’s relationship with his eldest daughter. Whether it’s fan chatter or full-blown controversy, she’s not shy about setting the record straight.

They’re Not Just About The Clapbacks

Photo Credit: Alicia Taylor/Facebook

While Alicia is quick to defend Corey, she’s just as vocal about celebrating him. And the feeling is mutual. Last January, Corey praised Alicia’s performances with Motionless In White on Instagram, writing, “I love being able to watch my wife shine. Every night, she kills. She’s amazing and I’m so grateful to see it. L’adorilust, mi Bruja Roja.”

But Corey won’t have too much time to linger on social media jokes. Slipknot is gearing up for a massive world tour, kicking off in Australia and New Zealand before making their way to Europe in March. Fans in Sweden, Germany, France, and beyond are in for a heavy dose of masked mayhem soon enough.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Mike Stringer: The Story of the Mastermind Behind Spiritbox

Trending

Sebastian Bach Chooses Family Over Touring After Recent Marital Troubles

Sebastian Bach is wrapping up his fall 2024 tour for his latest album, 'Child Within

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lost your password?