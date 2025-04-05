Jacoby Shaddix Says Touring With Korn And Limp Bizkit Was A Mistake

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix discussed the band’s past touring decisions in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. The band is preparing for their arena tour in 2025, which marks a significant milestone in their career trajectory.

“It was always the goal, but the reality is surprising, you know what I’m saying? Actually living it, I’m like, ‘Holy f—, we’re here,'” Shaddix revealed. “Because even at our hottest, we never did a headlining arena tour.”

“At the height of our career, we just kept supporting — for Eminem or Korn or Limp Bizkit — instead of seizing that moment for our own selves,” he continued. “They were paying us great, but it was totally a mistake. We should have gone, ‘No, we’re not gonna support you — we’re gonna go headline the arena.'”

His candid reflection provides insight into the band’s strategic decisions during their peak years. This sets the stage for their current resurgence in the rock scene.

Current Tour Details

The band’s ‘Rise of the Roach Tour’ showcases their evolution in live performance. Data from Setlist.fm shows the tour includes major venues like the Ball Arena in Denver and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. This marks their first proper arena headlining run.

The ambitious touring schedule demonstrates the band’s current drawing power. It also validates Shaddix’s perspective on their earlier career decisions.

Historical Context

Papa Roach first experienced arena shows during the Anger Management Tour with Eminem and Limp Bizkit in the early 2000s. They gained valuable experience performing in large-scale venues during this period, though only in a supporting role.

The experience from these tours proved valuable. However, it ultimately represented missed opportunities for establishing themselves as arena headliners during their initial peak.

Album Anniversary

This career milestone coincides with the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album ‘Infest.’ Records from Wikipedia highlight how the album, featuring hits like ‘Last Resort,’ drove their rapid ascent to global popularity.

The anniversary celebration adds significance to their current arena tour. It effectively brings their career full circle from supporting act to headline status.