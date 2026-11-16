Avatar drummer John Alfredsson has responded to online criticism of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, telling The Krogmann that skeptics should see Ulrich perform live before judging his abilities.

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Alfredsson watched multiple Metallica shows during summer tours and came away impressed with Ulrich’s performance level. He encouraged people who doubt Ulrich’s drumming to attend a Metallica concert to change their minds.

“That is absolutely true [that he gets a lot of online hate],” Alfredsson said. “And I can say one thing: everybody who thinks he sucks, go and watch a Metallica show now. Because I’m not immune — of course, I’ve seen [comments on the] Internet. Go watch a Metallica show in 2026, and he will blow you away. Also, everybody who’s saying he sucks, they are usually worse.”

Alfredsson added that his own experience confirmed Ulrich’s talent. “[We played] four shows [with Metallica] this summer. And I [watched] every single Metallica show from the beginning to the end. [Lars is] on a f*cking high. He’s so good.”

Alfredsson made these comments while discussing his experience touring alongside Metallica this summer.

Avatar supported Metallica on a global tour during summer 2026, with shows in Frankfurt, Budapest, Dublin, and London. The band’s run with Metallica was described as a monumental moment for Avatar, who also performed at major European festival stages during the same period.

Lars Ulrich has faced considerable online criticism over many years despite his role in forming and building Metallica into one of the biggest metal bands of all time. Ulrich’s drumming technique has been a frequent target of debate among fans and observers online.

Alfredsson’s defense of Ulrich came as the drummer had the chance to observe the Metallica drummer’s work across multiple shows during the summer tour dates. His firsthand experience at every Metallica performance gave him direct insight into Ulrich’s current ability and stage presence.