Wednesday 13 has explained how the Murderdolls reunion came together, speaking on Waste Some Time. He emphasized that the decision to reunite was made to honor the band’s 25th anniversary and the memory of late drummer Joey Jordison.

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The band was originally asked about reuniting, and Wednesday 13 discussed his initial hesitation. He also revealed how conversations with bandmate Acey Slade led to the reunion plans taking shape over several months.

“I think I told you when we first met, you asked me about doing Murderdolls again. I think I went, ‘Uh, I don’t know. It’s just not right without Joey.’ And it doesn’t feel right without Joey,” Wednesday 13 said. “There’s nothing more that I would love than to have that guy here with us. Because I know that if he was here, there would be a new Murderdolls out. It’d be happening. I know it. We were already talking about it. I know it would be happening. But he’s not here. This 25-year anniversary’s here.”

He then described how the reunion plans developed. “The conversation started last summer when I was on tour and doing festivals and stuff. And I met up with Acey, and then Acey and I did the tribute to Joey that his family did at the Teragram [Ballroom in Los Angeles] last October [2025]. And that’s where the conversation really kind of started taking shape there.”

“It was, like, ‘Oh, we gotta do something for the 25th anniversary.’ And I was, like, ‘Yeah, we do, we do.’ And I was leaving for tour, just like I’m about to right now. And I was, like, ‘We’ll talk about it when we get home.’ And we started talking about it when we got home. And it was months and months of ideas, and we finally got it together and we decided that we would celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Murderdolls and Joey and Ben. And we would do it with just some select shows.”

The reunion was created to mark the band’s milestone anniversary while honoring Jordison’s legacy. Wednesday 13’s comments highlight how important the late drummer remains to the band’s identity.

Joey Jordison died peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021, at age 46. Ben Graves, another founding member, died on May 9, 2018, from complications due to cancer. The reunion shows will be the band’s first since Jordison’s death in 2021.

Wednesday 13 and Acey Slade performed a tribute to Jordison at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles in October 2025. This event marked the moment when the two began seriously discussing plans to bring back the Murderdolls name. The reunion will mark 25 years since the band’s debut album Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls.

The reunited band includes three original members: Wednesday 13, Eric Griffin, and Acey Slade. They will be joined on stage by Mike Dupke and Jack Tankersley from Wednesday 13’s solo band. The shows have received the blessing of Jordison’s sisters, Katie Riekena and Annie Jordison, who have worked closely with Wednesday 13 and created artwork for online teasers. Wednesday 13 has said this collaboration with Jordison’s family was the closest he could get to working with Jordison himself.