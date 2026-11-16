Jack Black has paid tribute to Ronnie James Dio as the “greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time” during a bowling charity tournament. Black spoke about his admiration for Dio and their shared creative work while appearing on The Metal Voice.

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Black described Dio as a major influence on his career and highlighted their personal connection through their work together. The remarks focused on the collaborative projects between Tenacious D and Dio, including songwriting, performances, and film appearances.

“I bowl for Ronnie,” Black said. “Ronnie’s still the reigning champion, greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time. But I also bowl for blood. I come to win, I take no prisoners, and I walk away with the trophy. That’s what I’m envisioning.”

Black spoke warmly about Dio’s character and physical presence. “Beautiful voice, beautiful spirit, beautiful man. He’s about 5’0, but what an incredible soul he packed into that frame. Legend. Miss him.”

Tenacious D wrote a song called “Dio” as a tribute to the late singer. “We [Tenacious D] got to collab with him,” Black said. “WWe wrote a song about him [‘Dio’] and we were kinda making fun – saying he was too old to rock. It’s comedy, and he got the joke. He had a great sense of humor. But it was also a love letter to Ronnie because he was such a big influence on me. I just love hearing his voice, and we got to collab.”

Black also recalled other creative partnerships with Dio over the years. “We [also] did a little performance in his music video for ‘Push’ [from 2002’s ‘Killing the Dragon’], and then he came on and played himself in the ‘Tenacious D: The Pick Of Destiny’ movie, which is just f*cking legendary,” he continued. “Really, [it’s] the best part of the movie, and he blessed us with his talents and his aura.”

These comments came during the Bowl for Ronnie charity tournament, which honours the late metal vocalist’s legacy. Black’s remarks underline the deep connection between the two musicians across multiple creative projects.

Ronnie James Dio passed away on May 16, 2010, at the age of 67 from stomach cancer. The friendship between Black and Dio began when Dio appeared in the 2002 music video for “Push” and later invited Black to tell him about his plans to make a Tenacious D film. Dio accepted Black’s invitation to perform in the movie, contributing vocals to the track “Kickapoo” on Tenacious D’s 2006 film soundtrack.

Tenacious D had released the song “Dio” on their 2001 debut album as a tribute to the singer, and Dio approved of the track. Years after Dio’s death, Tenacious D won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2015 for their cover of Dio’s “The Last in Line” on the tribute album Ronnie James Dio – This Is Your Life. The proceeds from that 2014 tribute album were directed to Dio’s Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

Bowl for Ronnie is an annual charity bowling tournament held each November that benefits the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. The fund has now spent 16 years raising awareness and funding for cancer prevention, education and research in Dio’s memory.