Tom Araya stopped Slayer’s final show of their Reign in Blood 40th Anniversary North American tour after venue damage forced the fire marshal to step in. Speaking directly to the crowd captured in a fan video on YouTube, the band’s frontman made clear what had triggered the interruption.

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The show was halted seven songs in. Araya addressed fans about destructive behavior that had taken place outside the designated front area of the venue. He warned that the band would not continue until the situation was under control.

“Quiet! I just need your attention,” Araya said. “Listen, if you guys wanna have fun, you have fun right down here in front of us. Do it over here where there’s nothing you can destroy except each other. When you start doing sh*t on the outside of the line over there, they’re gonna shut the place down.”

Araya then escalated his message about what he expected from the audience going forward.

“You need to get your f*cking heads on straight and behave like human f*cking beings unless you’re in this area in the front,” he said.

The singer explained the immediate reason for the pause. “The fire marshal said we’re gonna pause,” Araya continued. “We’re gonna pause until you guys get your sh*t together. There’s no one to blame but you.”

The interruption came as a rare moment of intervention during the final night of the anniversary tour. The incident showed how venue safety protocols can halt a major performance when audience behavior threatens the building itself.

Slayer had reunited in 2024 after concluding what they called their final tour in 2019. The band announced two U.S. concerts celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1986 album Reign in Blood, with performances taking place in Shakopee, Minnesota on September 4 and in Los Angeles on November 13, featuring full-album performances of the record at both stops.

The reunion saw the return of the same lineup that last toured in 2019: Tom Araya on bass and vocals, guitarist Kerry King, guitarist Gary Holt, and drummer Paul Bostaph. Before the anniversary shows, Slayer played reunion performances at Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois on September 22 and at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California on October 10, both in 2024.

The band also announced a five-date Latin American tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of Reign in Blood, with the record performed in its entirety at each stop. The tour began on October 21 in Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes, with the remaining dates featuring Kreator alongside regional opening acts.