Jon Bon Jovi Says Not Everyday Is ‘Christmas’ For Bon Jovi

In a recently surfaced interview, Bon Jovi singer Jon Bon Jovi and keyboardist David Bryan talked about their documentary, ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.’

When the host praised the documentary and said he watched and loved it, the singer said he was very pleased with how the documentary turned out. He then explained how they decided to film the surgery part for the movie:

“We’re very pleased with the outcome. Gotham Chopra, whose father is Deepak Chopra for those who are listening [is a] fabulous director, really captured the essence of what these first forty years were about. No one knew especially me about the throat surgery that would be pending, but he said, ‘I’m shooting it.’ That’s how he shot it. He wanted to see what happens. So he told the wonderful tale of what life is like.”

He then resembled being in a rock band to a Christmas morning and explained the challenges he faces in the band:

“People think being in a rock band is all Christmas morning but there is a lot of work that goes into it too.”

Former Member’s Thoughts On The Documentary

Though Jon Bon Jovi thinks the documentary showed everything in the last 40 years perfectly, a former member didn’t like the way he was shown.

Former guitarist Richie Sambora said in an interview that there were lies about him in the documentary:

“That’s one of the other things that was reflected in the documentary: that people thought I was, what, a drunkard? Like I didn’t show up one day because I was high? That doesn’t make any sense to anybody. That’s an incongruency.”

Apparently, there was no communication between the two and that’s what caused the ‘lies’:

“There was obviously an amalgamation of a sh*tload of things over a 31-and-a-half- year period. We couldn’t talk at that point. We weren’t talking – we weren’t communicating. And I was like, ‘That means it’s stale.'”

Jon ‘Wasn’t Singing Great’

Jon’s 2022 surgery was to fix a vocal cord problem. He needed a long recovery but still recorded the band’s latest album, ‘Forever.’

David Bryan talked about Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal issues in another interview. When the host asked if Bon Jovi would be touring again and noted it was left unanswered in their new documentary, the rocker responded:

“Well, I mean, it’s in the documentary. Everybody learned. You know, Jon’s vocal issues. We had gone out for a little bit, and right after the pandemic, and it was tough. He wasn’t singing great, and it wasn’t his fault, and he went to the doctor, and he figured it out he needed the surgery.”

He added:

“So, he got the surgery almost two years ago, and that’s what it shows in the documentary. So, he has a reason why that he wasn’t singing so great. So, they show that and then the progress that he did from that point. Like, it maybe took a year.”

