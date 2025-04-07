Judas Priest’s Ian Hill Expresses Mixed Feelings About Tour Setlist

Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill discussed the challenges of creating their upcoming tour setlist in a recent interview with Osvaldo Angeles. The veteran metal band must balance new material from their 2024 album with their extensive catalog of classics.

“Yeah, there’ll be three or four songs from 2024’s ‘Invincible Shield,’ which is really unfortunate, but it’s all we have time for,” Hill explained. “You’ve only got a certain amount of time you can play and, obviously, for every new song you’ve gotta drop potentially somebody’s favorite.”

“So it gets difficult, with the more material that you have,” he continued. “But we try and do our best to keep it fans’ favorites — obviously, we like to keep the singalong songs. And the other back catalog songs, we try and keep them familiar, so everyone knows the songs. And then the three or four new ones. And we do our best to get a good blend of those three things. And I think we’ve done well.”

The band’s setlist choices reflect their evolving live performances and recent musical projects.

Recent Live Debuts

Loudwire reported the band’s introduction of new material into their live shows. They debuted several songs, including ‘Panic Attack,’ ‘Trial by Fire,’ ‘Crown of Horns,’ and ‘Sword of Damocles’ from both ‘Invincible Shield’ and ‘Redeemer of Souls.’

The tour’s setlist has evolved continuously. Classic songs like ‘Metal Gods’ and ‘Victim of Changes’ were temporarily removed to make space for new material.

Album Production Journey

MetalSucks highlighted the unique challenges during ‘Invincible Shield’s’ creation. Hill recorded his bass parts in hotel rooms while touring due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Producer Andy Sneap facilitated this unconventional recording approach. The band’s adaptability helped maintain their creative output despite logistical challenges.

Current Tour Performance

Setlist.fm documented the current tour’s performances. Each show runs approximately one hour and forty-three minutes and delivers a carefully balanced mix of new material and fan favorites.

Rob Halford’s performances have drawn particular attention. At 72 years old, he continues to deliver powerful renditions of demanding tracks like ‘Painkiller’ late in the set. His endurance demonstrates the band’s commitment to maintaining their high-energy live presence.